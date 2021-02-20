This is a historic decision for defenders of the right to housing. “A great victory and good news,” said Housing Assistant Ian Brossat (PCF). After the Court of Justice of the European Union, it is the turn of the Court of Cassation to uphold the city of Paris. In 2015, the municipality had condemned owners who did not comply with Parisian regulations. The latter limits the maximum rental of a property for tourists to 120 days per year, in addition to the owner’s obligation to register with the city in advance to obtain a rental authorization.

Several priorities have taken the municipality to court. They considered this regulation to be contrary to European law. “We can now apply our rules”, appreciates Ian Brossat, who affirms that “the right to property cannot be imposed systematically and lead to the sacrifice of the right to housing. “

“Clandestine hotels”

The explosion of online rental platforms since the 2010s has led to a change in the rental market, against a backdrop of soaring prices per square meter. Landlords have become more inclined to enter the short-term rental market in order to make more profit. For Ian Brossat, it is about “preventing the massive transformation of accommodation into illegal hotels”. The problem is not that Parisian. Major European cities have all experienced similar upheavals since the arrival of Airbnb. In Barcelona, ​​rents increased by 28% between 2013 and 2016. This is one of the reasons that explains the arrival of the radical left at the head of the city.

In addition, this decision of the Court of Cassation, which considers “justified, proportionate, transparent and accessible” the Parisian system, will allow to unblock the procedures initiated by the City of Paris against 420 rental companies, several of whom had exceeded the 120 days of tourist rental authorized per year. Paris is demanding fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 euros, and wants to further regulate the market.

Other cities fit together not

“We need new rules which depend on the state,” insists the Communist deputy mayor. This victory is not the end of the fight for Ian Brossat who deplores the position of a government “rather favorable to Airbnb instead of supporting communities in their desire to regulate.” »After the controversies around the question of the construction of social housing, in particular in a former school of the XVIe arrondissement, the elected Parisian expressed his satisfaction around a consensus “which now exceeds the only benches of the municipal majority. Many mayors of right-wing districts are now convinced of the need to regulate tourist rentals, after the closures of classes and schools that accompany the fall of their populations ”. “It was not easy,” recalls the elected Communist. If the municipality of Paris seems at the forefront of the fight for the regulation of this market, other cities are following suit. This is particularly the case for Lyon, Marseille and Bordeaux, which recently passed to the left.