Housing | “Urgently repairable” – Award-winning property manager talks about the threats of housing associations managed by algae

Property manager of the year Anne Pulkkinen has three pieces of advice for housing associations.

Come on at the general meetings, get to know your boards and get involved yourself! Take care of adequate ventilation, don’t let the building’s repair debt accumulate to an unreasonable level!

These are some of the property managers from Kerava Anne Pulkkinen42, advice for housing associations and their shareholders.

He was recently chosen as property manager of the year in the Isännöintiliitto competition. The experts chose the finalists, from which the public voted for the winner online.

It’s worth listening to the property manager of the year with a particularly sensitive ear, so let’s ask Pulkkinen for advice to housing associations on how to avoid the most common and harmful mistakes.

Housing is many people’s most valuable possessions, and it makes sense to take good care of it.

Pulkkinen is the second main shareholder in Kerava Isännöinn, founded by his father.

“I was 11 years old when the company was founded. My father retired in 2008, and I joined this in 2009.”

Pulkkinen is a native of Kerava and is clearly proud of it. Alongside her hosting life, she lives a family life, which includes a husband and three children.

He has a background in media studies, which can be used in the communication of building societies.

In others housing associations have more expert, more effective boards, while others have a more carefree approach to things. It can be seen in the condition and maintenance of the buildings, says Pulkkinen.

After all, the shareholders of the housing company decide who is on the board.

“It is often a problem that the partners do not even come to the housing association meetings. It would be good to see who is on the board to see if the property is well managed.”

It would be important for shareholders to attend general meetings also because the board knows what the shareholders want.

Too much Pulkkinen advises to avoid accumulating repair debt.

“In the worst case, the housing association can no longer get a loan for renovations when the collateral is no longer sufficient.”

“In five or six years, there will be a flurry of major pipe renovations. Then there won’t be enough workers.”

“Major renovations should be planned in time and with time.”

“The roof and facade protect everything else, so it is especially important to keep them in good condition. If water leaks into the structures, major damages occur. Pipe maintenance is also very important.”

Problems arise from delaying repairs. For example, balconies are sometimes banned due to dilapidation.

Pulkkinen also points out a problem stemming from the increase in the share of investor shareholders.

“Banks consider investors to be a bigger risk than others, so it can be more difficult for a building society with many investor shareholders to get a loan.”

In Pulkkinen’s opinion, ventilation is also something that needs more attention. For example, if the ventilation is too efficient, too much heat escapes with the exhaust air.

If again, there is not enough replacement air in the apartments, a negative pressure is created, which causes the doors to slam when you close them. A vacuum apartment draws replacement air from where it is easiest to get it, such as structures and stairwells.

Cigarette smoke spreads to a vacuum apartment when someone smokes in another apartment.

“When a window repair is done, replacement air usually comes into the apartment through the new windows more than before.”

Pulkkinen stresses that, however, care must be taken that the air extraction pulls well enough. If this is not the case, moisture and thus growth can accumulate on the surface structures.

The condition of the flues is also important. Pulkkinen tells about an old housing association where the government cut out the mapping of the flues when the windows were replaced. The old brick chimneys were not tight, which caused that the pull of gravity ventilation was not enough. So the air didn’t change.

Chubby also tells about cases where air escape routes have been blocked with tape or socks, even painted over. The exhaust air valve may also have been left inside the built-in cabinet, so of course the air no longer escapes effectively.

“Of course you shouldn’t block without exit routes.”

All the time, there are cases where too much water is consumed due to broken water fixtures.

“The faucet is dripping somewhere or the toilet bowl is gurgling non-stop. They urgently need to be repaired.”

Anne Pulkkinen in the yard of her client’s housing association called Kerava Academy in the center of Kerava.

Fat pouring down the drain is one of the typical sins of bad housekeeping.

“All fats must be put in mixed waste. The fat must be wiped off the pot, and ham fat in particular must not be allowed to go down the drain.”

“Even small amounts of grease accumulate gradually and clog the drain.”

More and more people from other cultures live in the houses, who are not necessarily familiar with how to operate in a Finnish housing association.

“It would be good if the landlords would inform the management what language the tenants understand, so that they can also be informed in a language they understand about how the house works.”

A lot of trouble in the housing association can also be caused by the fact that the resident starts to carry out renovations without prior notice and without an asbestos survey. If asbestos is found, people will have to move out of the renovated and nearby apartments until it is confirmed that there is no longer any asbestos risk.

Asbestos causes cancer. Anne Pulkkinen’s own father died of asbestos-related cancer after turning 70. The exposure was traced to the monitoring of asbestos demolition work that took place in the 1990s.

“Asbestos is really dangerous,” warns Pulkkinen.

