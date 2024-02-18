Housing | Tuija Vihermaa lives among the fantasy characters she invented herself

In Tuija Vihermaa's opinion, even adults have the right to throw themselves into the worlds of fairy tales. It can be seen in his home.

Tuija Vihermaa's home is like straight out of a fairy tale. The fantasy characters he created peek out here and there. They have become like family to Vihermaa.

Beti notices that a person with a lot of imagination lives here. There are strong colors: turquoise, blue, water green and crimson red. In addition, fantasy characters are peeking out from all sides of the apartment. You can see them in fresco-like wall textiles, pillow covers and furniture.

