Housing transactions A 1,500-square-meter villa was sold in Valkeakoski, where Kekko was enjoyed and the predecessor of the basic Finns was founded.

The former official residence of Juuso Walden, a mining council in the paper industry, is 1,500 square meters.
Forest giant UPM has sold the mining consultant Juuso Walden a family’s 1,500-square-meter official residence on the shores of Lake Lotilanjärvi in Valkeakoski.
The buyer’s name is speculated in Valkeakoski as a lottery winner, but the buyer has not been told. The hide of the deaf has been wondered because at some point the buyer is forced to show up.
.
#Housing #transactions #1500squaremeter #villa #sold #Valkeakoski #Kekko #enjoyed #predecessor #basic #Finns #founded
Leave a Reply