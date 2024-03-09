Housing trade | You should jump on the wealth elevator now, says the economist – The value of such apartments will remain and increase

In this article, the experts tell you what kind of apartments will remain and even increase in value.

You can no longer expect the same kind of wealth lift as a couple of years ago. How could you get rich by buying and selling an apartment in the current situation? HS interviewed four experts.

Veven a couple of years ago, a home buyer might have thought that the value of the home would rise quickly anyway and wealth would grow by itself.

Many could easily become richer by tens of thousands of euros if they happened to buy an apartment at the right time and in the right location and sold it after a couple of years.