Housing trade | You can now get a brand new apartment cheaply in Turku – Experts tell you how to act

Hypo's chief economist gives three tips to those thinking about buying an apartment.

In Turku house prices can stay low longer than in other big cities. This is the opinion of the chief economist of the Mortgage Association (Hypo), which specializes in mortgage lending Juho Keskinen.

“Trade volumes are smaller in Turku, and price response is not as effective as, for example, in Tampere or the capital region,” says Keskinen.