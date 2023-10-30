Housing trade | Where is the money to reduce the transfer tax, Riikka Purra?

The changes in the transfer tax will reduce the tax collection by tens of millions of euros, even though the government program talks about a cost-neutral change.

The government the motion to change the transfer tax differs from the recording of the government program.

The government said in October that it would propose lowering the transfer tax and removing the tax exemption for first-time home buyers.

The presentation according to the changes will reduce the state’s net annual tax collection by approximately EUR 70 million. If the tax reduction accelerates the real estate and housing trade as intended, the price tag will remain at around 40 million euros.

According to the recording of the government program, the government is “examining the possibility of removing or reducing the property transfer tax in a way that is neutral from the point of view of public finances”.

The change proposed by the government is not neutral to the public finances, but rather weakens the public finances.

Even in the annexes of the government program, there is no mention of a tax reduction of 40 or 70 million euros, i.e. it is extra compared to the guidelines of the government program.

The government you don’t have to follow your own program.

However, the easing of the transfer tax slightly complicates the government’s effort to balance the public finances with six billion euros, if the government does not accordingly present a tax reduction of tens of millions of euros or an additional cut from somewhere else.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) said in September that the government will very likely have to make new savings decisions in addition to the decisions outlined in the government program in order to reach its goals.

The easing of the transfer tax decided in October goes in the other direction.

Riikka Purra, will the government take the money to reduce the transfer tax with a correspondingly large tax reduction or additional cut, or will the reduction be financed in practice with additional debt?

“I have nothing more to comment on,” Purra replies.

Helsingin Sanomat also asked for an answer to the question from other government sources, but did not receive one.

Government aims to speed up housing sales by easing the transfer tax.

For the transfer of real estate, the transfer tax rate will be reduced from 4 percent to 3 percent, for the transfer of real estate securities from 2 percent to 1.5 percent, and for the transfer of other securities from 1.6 percent to 1.5 percent.

The changes will be applied retroactively from 12.10. from to the transfers made.

According to the assessment of the Ministry of Finance, the benefit of the reduction of the transfer tax is concentrated on the highest income tenth.

First home the removal of the buyer’s tax exemption takes effect at the turn of the year.

The opposition party Sdp criticized the government during question time in the parliament last week for not being informed about the decision until October. In Sdp’s opinion, there is too little time left for those considering buying their first home to act before the tax exemption expires.

Purra replied that the decisions were announced as soon as they were made.

However, according to Helsingin Sanomat’s sources, the changes to the transfer tax had already been agreed upon in government negotiations. The preparation was done in secret, so that the information about the upcoming tax reduction would not freeze the housing market.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) confirmed the information on Saturday. Purra, on the other hand, denied that changes to the transfer tax had been agreed upon in the government negotiations, at least among the chairmen.