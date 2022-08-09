Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Housing trade | Tiina-Maaria, 34, found the home of her dreams, paid the down payment and died unexpectedly – Kiinteistömaailma sold the apartment to a new buyer and has not returned the down payment of thousands of euros to the relatives

August 9, 2022
Jaana Laihi’s daughter and Miika Lunden’s sister died suddenly before the agreed apartment sale was completed. In addition to grief, the family soon faced a conflict with Kiinteistömaailma. According to the CEO of Kiinteistömaailma, the company has not done anything wrong.

For more than three months, Tiina-Maaria’s brother Miika Lunden (left) and her mother Jaana Laihi have been trying to find out what is happening to Tiina-Maaria and her common-law partner’s apartment deal. Picture: Johanna Erjonsalo / HS

April at the end Tiina-Maaria Laihi and his common-law partners were preparing to move.

The couple had found a new home in Helsinki. The purchase offer for the transfer of the property’s lease right had been approved by the sellers. A down payment had already been paid for the small detached house and a condition survey had been done for it.

