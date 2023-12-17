Housing trade | Those looking for a first home were missing from the screen in Kallio: The last few moments to take advantage of the tax exemption

SALES NEGOTIATOR Katariina Raitamäki folds Kiinteistömaailma's green sign onto the street and wedges the front door open with a bicycle cable lock. A half-hour screening is about to start on Sunday afternoon on Porthaninkatu in Kallio, Helsinki.

For sale is a 27-square-meter studio apartment on the fourth floor of a six-story building. Its debt-free asking price is 195,000 euros. A first-time home buyer could still take advantage of the tax advantage: people under 40 have not had to pay transfer tax on their first home, but situation changeswhen the year changes.

“The very last moments are at hand. You may or may not be able to agree on the loan and the date of the transaction,” Raitamäki estimates. The information about the end of the tax exemption sped up the search for loans and trading above all in October-November, says Raitamäki, the representative of Suomen Kiinteistönvälittäjät ry inquiry than banks too.

Pirjo and Eric Comin are looking for a spacious one-room apartment or a small one-bedroom apartment on the first floor. They exchanged contact information with Katariina Raitamäki at the bottom door of Porthaninkatu 6 A.

The first ones customers arrive at the open door of Porthaninkatu just as Raitamäki has got the cable lock in place. Piro and To Eric Comin, for a mother and her adult son, a short conversation at the door is enough. Haus has an apartment of about 45 square meters on the first floor, not a small apartment on the fourth floor.

Raitamäki and Cominit exchange contact information.

At the same time, there is a step at the door Timo Jokela. Like Comini, he is not a first-time home buyer either. Jokela is the treasurer of Ylioppilaskoti Lestis and is inspecting new student apartments for the association to purchase.

Jokela goes up to the fourth floor in Raitamäki's wake. The apartment is clean, immediately available and quite decent. The housing association had plumbing repairs done a few years ago.

“Experience the lower price of a similar studio for sale last month for 193,000 euros,” Raitamäki explains the asking price.

After inspecting Kallio's apartments extensively, Jokela has a slightly different opinion on whether the price is right.

“Plumbed studio 180,000 euros, un-plumbed 150,000,” he estimates the current prices.

Timo Jokela is looking for apartments for Lestadio students. He found the Porthaninkatu studio apartment suitable compared to the other apartments of Ylioppilaskoti Lestis, but a bit expensive in terms of asking price.

As a price the studio is also occupied by the next guest, a woman on the move, but she is not a first-time home buyer either. The woman does not want to give her name to the public, but her identity is known to the editor.

“Rarely do the views of the buyer and the seller immediately meet,” says Raitamäki.

According to the woman, the size, floor plan and location of the apartment in the eastern inner city would be right in principle, but the mapping of alternatives is still in progress.

“Things would be very easy to handle, if only you could find the right one,” says the woman.

The serious consideration of the studio on Porthaninkatu speaks volumes: what would it look like if the wall between the living room and the kitchen were torn down and the views opened up.

One is the first screening was two weeks ago, and since then there have also been private screenings. Even now, two of them have been agreed in advance. The latter was specifically for a first-time home seeker, Raitamäki says.

“But he canceled due to illness.”

It's starting to look like last-minute tax advantage hunters are few and far between. The value of the profit from the Porthaninkatu studio would be HS counter including slightly less than 3,000 euros, if the debt-free purchase price had been asked for 195,000 euros.

The second was in November, when Raitamäki sold a two-bedroom apartment on Agricolankatu near Karhupuisto in just ten days to a first-time home buyer.

“At that time, the tax change sped up decision-making, and everyone was talking about it on the screens,” says Raitamäki.

Will the removal of the tax benefit freeze the sale of first-time homes?

“At most, you can calm down momentarily. The need will not go away,” Raitamäki assesses.