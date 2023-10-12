Housing trade | The tax exemption for the first home will be removed

The change would take effect from the beginning of next year.

Government proposes that the transfer tax exemption for first-time home buyers be removed. This would partially finance the reduction of tax rates.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s press release, the change will come into effect from the beginning of 2024. Purchases of first-time homes made this year are still tax-free.

The buyer of the first home has not had to pay capital transfer tax if certain conditions have been met. In 2022, the first home tax exemption was applied to the sale of approximately 23,000 housing shares and 13,000 residential properties.

The government also proposes that the property transfer percentage be reduced from four to three percent. On the other hand, the capital transfer tax rate for housing stock and real estate company shares would be reduced from two percent to 1.5 percent.

The transfer tax for other securities will be reduced from 1.6 percent to 1.5 percent.

The news is updated.