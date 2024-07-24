Housing trade | The summer apartment became a nightmare for the couple that never seems to end

Housing trade|It was revealed to Tapio Knuuttila and Pia Tapio-Knuuttila that the summer place they bought was “illegal”. The municipality’s decision made the building legal on paper, but the plight of the couple has not eased.

Tapio Knuuttila and Pia Tapio-Knuuttila are about to lose everything but each other. In the background, an apartment store in Sauvo that has turned into a nightmare is haunting.

Linda Lahtinen HS

14:56

Empty rooms.

The furniture has been sold.

“Every single day is survival”, says Tapio Knuuttila57.

Outside the red house, summer is at its best and the swallows are showing off their flying skills.

Knuittila and his spouse Pia Tapio-Knuuttila53, found themselves in the middle of a financial nightmare after summer home sales.