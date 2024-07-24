Housing trade | The summer apartment became a nightmare for the couple that never seems to end

Housing trade|It was revealed to Tapio Knuuttila and Pia Tapio-Knuuttila that the summer place they bought was “illegal”. The municipality’s decision made the building legal on paper, but the plight of the couple has not eased.
Linda Lahtinen HS
Empty rooms.
The furniture has been sold.
“Every single day is survival”, says Tapio Knuuttila57.
Outside the red house, summer is at its best and the swallows are showing off their flying skills.
Knuittila and his spouse Pia Tapio-Knuuttila53, found themselves in the middle of a financial nightmare after summer home sales.
