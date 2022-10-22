HS visited Petiko in Vantaa, which received the weakest housing market credit assessment from Hypo in the capital region. What is the reason for the poor result?

Cold and the chilly wind howls along the alley formed by furniture stores and car shops.

The car pipes of Kehä III rumble past and the lively Vihdintie also echoes in the distance.

The weather, the sky and the atmosphere are all deep gray. We are standing in an industrial area in Länsi-Vantaa’s Petiko and wondering why we are here.

However, the reason for the presence of the reporter and cameraman is clear.

Petikko rose on Friday headlines by getting the worst result in the capital region’s housing credit ratings.

At Petiko, you can buy Masku furniture, among other things.

Finland The Hypoteekkiyhdistys (Hypo) published the credit rating estimates of Finnish municipalities and residential areas in the capital region on Friday.

The credit ratings describe the risk levels of the regions’ housing markets and the expected value development. The most attractive areas got into the best categories, but Petikko was the only one in the capital region to be in the BB category.

All other residential areas in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa therefore ranked better than Petikko. In its assessment, Hypo did not find Petiko’s income level, growth or training structures attractive.

On HS’s map, Petikko shone as a lonely orange dot in the middle of everything.

The place at the latest, you will understand why Petikko does not do particularly well in terms of the attractiveness of the housing market – after all, hardly anyone lives here.

According to the latest information, only less than 300 people live in an area of ​​almost ten square kilometers, which also sounds like a surprising amount when looking around.

By taking a look at the recent history of the area, you will understand that Petiko’s main function is to be a place where you go when you need a new car or sofa.

The Petiko area began to develop at the turn of the 1970s and 1980s, when furniture giants Asko and Isku from Lahti opened their stores across the road in Varisto. Little by little, the business area developed into one of the leading furniture and decoration trade centers in the capital region and southern Finland.

Since then, Petikko had competitors. For example, Vantaa’s Ikea and Jumbo started sucking interior design shoppers away from Petiko. However, it is still standing strong and home to numerous companies.

According to the notice board, something is happening in Vantaa.

The previous one once Petikko received significant media attention on Wednesday, November 25, 1987, when HS’s reporter-photographer Markus Jokela visited the site.

Your report had an ironic title: Petikko is Finland’s America. Even at that time, Petiko’s comfort was harshly criticized: too many flagpoles, general artificiality, and even the traces of airplanes in the sky got too many flagpoles.

At the beginning of the report, it was painted that when God created Vantaa, the creation of Petiko was not part of the first day’s program.

The observation is easy to verify.

But maybe if you want to understand more about Petiko’s housing market, you should find a residential area instead of an industrial area. Rumor has it that one can be found a short bus ride away in a place called Koivurinne near Askisto’s pizzeria.

As soon as we get there, a person walks towards us, who we have reason to suspect is a genuine Petikkoan.

With the first introduction Taika Hänninen, 16, says he is from Askisto, but after thinking about it for a while, he specifies that he is from Petikos. Petiko has no special local identity.

Hänninen is just about to run to the bus, but quickly manages to comment on Petiko’s weak ranking in Hypo’s credit rating assessment.

“I haven’t heard,” he replies.

Petikkoa is characterized by Hänninen as a peaceful and comfortable residential area. According to him, outsiders usually know Petiko’s outdoor terrains or the industrial area the best. Not many people know anything about apartments.

Then Hänninen’s bus comes to the stop. We continue our journey.

Taika Hänninen took the bus from Petiko to the center of Helsinki.

Deeper As you walk to Petikon Koivurinne, you start to see handsome detached houses. The field landscape lined with houses doesn’t look like what the crushing credit rating assessment made the place sound like.

This is peaceful and comfortable small house living half an hour’s drive from the center of Helsinki! No maximization of misery.

Soon, a car drives by, and people shout from the window: “What are we doing? This is where the private area will start soon.”

They are sitting in the car Arya and Juho Toivola, who, when asked, also do not say that they live in Petiko, even though this is the case according to the map. They think of Petiko as an industrial area, like many others.

Juho Toivola and Arja Toivola are having a good time in Petiko.

You hope say that Petiko’s housing sales situation is undeniably quiet, but they are not particularly moved by the credit rating assessment. They have a good time here, and there are currently no apartments for sale in Petiko, as no one seems to want to move out.

It is a surprise to many that there are people living in Petiko. However, Juho Toivola can tell you that the settlement of the area was quite a coincidence in the first place.

Toivoloin’s grandfather, wrestling champion Alexander Toivola (1924 wrestling silver at the Paris Olympics) were among the first people to move to Petiko’s lands.

Alexander, his wife Give it and their ten children moved to Petikko from the lost Karelia in 1949, when, after many arduous evacuation trips, a suitable place was found specifically in West-Vantaa.

Since then, Petikko has developed to its current point, where the locals enjoy the area clearly better than the credit rating agencies.