Housing trade | The prices of detached houses fell sharply – the economist estimates that the gap between the regions is growing

February 21, 2024
The prices of old detached houses fell by 7.6 percent last year.

Private houses prices fell sharply in Finland last year. According to Statistics Finland, the prices of old detached houses fell by 7.6 percent compared to 2022. At the same time, the number of sales of detached houses fell by about a fifth.

Detached house plots became cheaper by 6 percent and plot sales decreased by 35 percent in 2023.

According to a quick analysis of Finnish entrepreneurs, the decline was due to high interest rates and the abundant supply of new properties.

“For single-family houses, the decline has been the same as for apartment buildings and townhouses, which indicates the extent of the distress in the housing market. The demand is not only weighed down by investors who have disappeared from the studio market, but also the ordinary home buyers who dominate the single-family market are missing from apartment sales”, analyzes the chief economist of Suomen Yrittäjie Juhana Brotherus in the bulletin.

Brotherus says that before the corona crisis, the prices of detached houses were in a small slump for almost 10 years. According to him, the near future also looks challenging.

The old ones the sale of single-family houses froze, especially in the capital region and large cities. Trade volumes fell most moderately in small municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants.

The prices of old detached houses fell the most compared to a year ago in Eastern Finland. The lowest price drop was in northern Finland.

“The big challenge of the Finnish housing market is related to the decrease of the population and the location of apartments in areas where young people have no desire to move. The differences between different sites, areas and apartment types will grow in the future”, Brotherus estimates in the announcement.

