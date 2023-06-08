Housing trade | The new residential building echoes its emptiness in the middle of Helsinki’s high-value area

Those who often walk Töölöntullinkatu have noticed the empty apartment building. The residential building of the construction company YIT was completed in the spring, but due to the difficult housing market situation, only two apartments have been sold.

In Meilahten Töölöntullinkatu has a small cluster of apartment buildings, all of which have recently been completed. The most recent is a seven-story residential building with a red hue, which still seems unfinished.

It is not only its gaping empty apartments, but also the construction site fences and piles of uninstalled yard tiles that can be found in the yard. There is also no last name on the name boards in the stairwells.

However, it is already ready. It has been like that since the end of March.

The new site built by construction company YIT has a total of 52 ready-made apartments, of which only two have residents.

Helsinki Tuula Palmunen-Saari is on his way to the shop via Töölöntullinkatu. He lives about two blocks from the street, and he has lived in the area for almost thirty years.

Palmunen-Saari does not seem surprised to hear that the apartment sale has not taken place on Töölöntullinkatu. It turns out that he followed the current housing market situation.

“No apartment is being sold now – I’ve been watching. It could be that we have been very careful now,” he describes.

The new ones sale of apartments is currently very difficult in Finland. Apartment sales have fallen by more than a third from a year ago, and sales of new properties in particular have slowed down. There is no expectation for the current situation change in the near future.

In the summer, there will hardly be any very significant changes, Palmunen-Saari reflects on the housing market situation. A few new residential buildings are also being built on his home street.

“I bet that the apartments could start to sell in the fall. Do people have to buy apartments? This has been a year-long break,” he reflects.

On the move is also Maija Manninen, who is walking his dog Pepsukainen. Töölöntullinkatu is located just a stone’s throw from his office.

Manninen says that he walks down the street often and that he has noticed a new apartment building that has remained empty for the time being.

“It looks like someone lives there, maybe,” he says.

“A friend of mine who lives nearby came to see if there were any nice apartments here. ‘I’m not going to move into them,’ he said. Maybe the price was a bit too much, even though there were balconies and everything.”

The time of completion of the apartment building may have had an impact on the sales of apartments on Töölöntullinkatu. He still seems hopeful.

“Now is such a time that it was completed just as the interest rates went up. I would still believe that in time there will be residents.”

of YIT The apartment building he built is part of the so-called Töölöntullinkatu writer’s block. In the same cluster, in addition to the red-colored apartment building, there are two apartment buildings, both of which are owned by different housing companies.

The block area is compact, and the three apartment buildings are connected by the same parking garage, describes the director of YIT’s housing business Antti Inkilä.

“There used to be old office buildings in poor condition, which were demolished from below. Then residential buildings were built instead,” he describes the location before the current block was built.

Angel acknowledges that there are unsold apartments in Töölöntull’s newest destination due to the challenging market situation.

Two other apartment buildings in the block were completed last year. According to Inkilä, there are still a dozen apartments available in them as well.

“The rapid rise in interest rates has surprised us. This has had an impact on our housing demand. However, we have a strong belief that these houses will not remain empty, when we think about the location of the apartments,” he sums up.