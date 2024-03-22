Housing trade | The conker broker, who had been in the industry for 40 years, decided to close the door once and for all: “Getting bored”

Mika Kotiranta, who had been brokering apartments for 40 years, and his wife Jaana Kotiranta gave up the real estate brokerage business. One reason was the weak market situation.
Satu Peltola Aamulehti
Housing trade the challenging situation that had been going on for a longer time caused the 40-year-old Pirkanmaa apartment broker Mika Kotiranta and his spouse Jaana Kotiranta to give up the housing trade business at the beginning of the year.
He was the first to tell about it Ylöjärvi News.
