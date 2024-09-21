Sunday, September 22, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing trade | The brokers tell you which apartments are now being taken out of control – the seller should not invest in renovations

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Housing trade | The brokers tell you which apartments are now being taken out of control – the seller should not invest in renovations
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The decrease in interest rates can already be seen in the housing market, brokers say. HS called eleven real estate agents around the country, and they have valuable tips for both buyers and sellers.

Picture: Anni Mutikainen / HS

Miten the housing market wipes?

We live in fascinating times because mortgage interest rates are finally falling. Has the news gotten buyers moving, or will apathy continue? What should the seller and buyer of an apartment know this fall?

#Housing #trade #brokers #apartments #control #seller #invest #renovations

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Schroeder urged to look into history textbooks: Russia’s victories, the conflict in Ukraine, Germany’s position

Schroeder urged to look into history textbooks: Russia's victories, the conflict in Ukraine, Germany's position

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]