Housing trade | Real estate agents now demand a mandatory fee, even if the apartment is not sold

Housing sales are not going well, so real estate agents have introduced new fee models. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority considers the mandatory prepayment a risk for the seller of the apartment.

Still more people selling their apartment have to pay a mandatory fee to the real estate agent, even if the apartment doesn’t sell. In some cases, the fee even has to be paid in advance, as if as a threshold fee for using the broker’s services.

The payment may have been recorded in the apartment’s sales offer and assignment agreement under different names or as different levels of basic, additional or premium class service packages. Some brokers talk about it as a “styling fee”, some as a marketing or service fee. Some real estate agents may invoice the fee in advance, before the sale of the apartment begins.

For example In the brokerage offer of an apartment building by an Espoo company belonging to the Kiinteistömaailma chain, the basic fee is 300 euros, plus two percent of the debt-free sale price. The amounts include 24 percent value added tax.

The apartment, which will be completed next fall, will be sold for a debt-free price of just over 600,000 euros. There is no mention in the offer that the basic premium will be paid, even if the object is not sold.

“We are a franchise chain where each entrepreneur defines his own remuneration. We don’t have a uniform line for it. You can find a general price on our website, because there has to be one. Some of our entrepreneurs have a practice of taking this kind of fee. Pricing is up to each entrepreneur and is a matter specific to the customer and the home”, Business Director of the Kiinteistömaailma chain Mika Laurikainen tells.

According to Laurikainen, the practice has increased during the past seven months, when the housing trade has quieted down and deals may not be completed. In addition, the owner selling the apartment may have a higher understanding of the selling price of his own apartment than the broker.

“We have tried to discuss the risk of higher pricing with customers. With a standard fee, the risk can be somewhat shared with the customer and expenses arising from the sale can be shared.”

To the Espoo destination the offer states that the agency fee includes, for example, photos of the apartment taken and processed by a professional photographer, as well as “digital styling” of, for example, the living room.

The assignment agreement should have a defined reward and penalty for it, and a penalty for it if the apartment doesn’t even sell.

In the offer of a single-family house in Kirkkonumme by the real estate agency Rive, the agency fee is 2.59 percent, and there is also a fixed fee of 960 euros. The prices include 24 percent value added tax. The price estimate for the house is slightly less than 400,000 euros.

Rive’s broker mentions in the offer that the company’s normal list price is 4.9 percent and the fixed fee is 1,000 euros. The offer named as a service offer includes, for example, styling and photography, but it does not specify which expenses are included in the fixed portion.

The fixed fee can therefore vary from several hundred euros to even more than a thousand euros. In addition to this payment, the broker is also paid a commission if he gets the object sold.

The styling or service fee covers the expenses arising from the sale of the apartment to the broker, which may arise from, for example, photography, trips or furniture, textiles or objects used for styling.

“ “The owner of the apartment must know that if the apartment does not sell, he will have to pay expenses.”

“This must be made very clear when signing the contract. The owner of the apartment must know that if the apartment does not sell, he will have to pay expenses,” says Lemponen.

In general, the payments have been document costs in the range of a few hundred at most, and in the past, for example, newspaper advertisement costs. In addition to these, nowadays there are, for example, various styling or photography expenses.

“If the broker does everything himself, Staila and photographs the apartment, I think that is the broker’s work, and the separate payments are mainly for splitting the commission. If he uses, for example, an external photographer, it’s a different situation.”

Lemponen points out that if the amount of the reward starts to be several hundred euros, you should be especially careful about what is suitable.

“For example, the ownership of photographs is something I would bring up. Who owns the photos that the customer has paid for? These must be clearly stated in the assignment agreement.”

In some companies in the industry, the service or styling fee must be paid in advance before the marketing of the apartment begins.

“Paying in advance always involves risks.”

Brokerage CEO of the interest organization Suomen Kiinteistövälytysala Keskusliitto ry Tuomas Viljamaan separate mandatory service or grooming fees are not very common in the industry.

However, according to Helsingin Sanomat’s information, they are used, for example, in offers and commission agreements given by Kiinteistömaailma, Remax and Rive LKV.

“It’s also a good thing that the industry has thought about new ways and models to better serve the customer. However, it’s a matter of customer relationship, so the customer decides which services he takes and to whom he gives the apartment as an intermediary, as well as what methods and tools are used in the sale”, says Tuomas Viljamaa.

Viljamaa points out that it has been necessary to think about new payment models in a difficult market situation, because some of the apartments remain unsold during the assignment, and the real estate agent incurs costs from the sale.

“Of course, in the end, the customer decides what is included in the assignment agreement. It is good that companies in the field remember that the customer is kept in the center and the apartment can be sold. However, every apartment that comes up for sale incurs costs.”