Housing trade | Real estate agents have had to compromise on their commissions, in the background of the slowed housing trade

Housing trade has been tight this year. There are fewer properties for sale and fewer home buyers than before, which tightens the competition between brokers and forces many to compromise on brokerage fees as well. The drop in income is fixed with advance and basic payments recorded in brokerage contracts.

The commission range for real estate agents has traditionally ranged between 2.5 percent and 5.0 percent. According to the price lists on the websites of real estate agents operating in various parts of Finland, it seems that it is still itching.

In practice, the “list prices” displayed on brokers’ websites, especially in the capital region, are only indicative and flexible depending on the value and interest of the sale item. A well-maintained apartment in a desired area will probably sell more smoothly and with less work than a pipe renovation site located further away. This also affects the commission rate.

There will also be downward pressure on brokerage prices from customers. Offers can now be requested from a wider range of brokers than just two to three years ago, when trade was smooth and records were broken both in terms of sales volumes and prices.

Are they commissions then genuinely dropped from the level of previous years due to the stalling of housing sales?

From the CEO of Suomen Kiinteistönvälittäjät ry (SKVL). From Jussi Mannerberg there is no direct answer to the question. There are approximately 500 real estate agencies and approximately 1,800 brokerage professionals from all over Finland in the association.

“As an industry association, we cannot comment on remuneration levels,” states Mannerberg.

According to him, the agency fee is one element of the agency agreement, which, like many other points, is negotiated with the client.

“The commission is affected by the marketability of the object and the general interest and price level of the area. Instead of the number of orders, it is now more important for brokers to get items that also sell,” says Mannerberg.

At the same time, he reminds that the broker has to live on the commission received from the apartment sale.

“Many brokers or sales negotiators who started at the turn of the decade and just before the corona pandemic are struggling with current sales volumes.”

In the field In Mannerberg’s opinion, the upfront and base payments that have become more common recently are an understandable and justified way of sharing the cost risk between the client and the broker. Based on the websites of the brokers, these payments seem to be mainly between 400 and 600 euros.

“We now have to work in front of stores in a completely different way than a couple of years ago. Sales times have also clearly lengthened, when buyers have to organize their financing and sell their own apartment first,” Mannerberg reminds.

He still doesn’t believe that brokerage offers made by brokers would boil down to just commissions or advance payments.

“In this field, good and reliable service is decisive. The customer and the broker also have a common goal, i.e. to complete the housing transaction safely and at a good price.”