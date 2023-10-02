Housing trade | OP: Apartments were sold in September 20 percent less than last year

According to OP Kodi, in the last weeks of September, the number of contacts interested in buying an apartment exceeded last year’s level for the first time this year.

Real estate brokerage company Through OP Kodi, apartment and real estate deals were done in September, a fifth less than last year, the OP group says.

At the end of September, however, for the first time this year, there were more contacts from people interested in buying an apartment than at the same time last year.

“This small silent signal creates faith in the revival of the housing market,” the announcement states.

In September 800 apartments and properties were sold through OP Kodi, which is 20 percent less than last September.

More detached houses were sold than in September of last year. Apartment buildings were sold through OP Kodi in September, 30 percent less than last year.

Director of OP Home Lasse Fire hazard says in the announcement that in the last weeks of September, the number of contacts interested in buying an apartment exceeded last year’s level for the first time this year. He predicts that October–November–December will already see higher housing transaction volumes than last year.