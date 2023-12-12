Housing trade | Nordea: The number of apartment sales increased as first-time home buyers rushed to the stores

The prospect of falling interest rates promises better times for the housing market.

The old ones the sale of apartments has clearly revived during November, says Nordea in its housing market review. There were 10.5 percent more transactions than in November last year, and Nordea expects transaction volumes to increase in December as well.

“There were 4,524 sales of old homes in November, and the number of home sales this month is also expected to be clearly higher than last year, as first-time home buyers have rushed to home sales to take advantage of the transfer tax relief that ends at the turn of the year,” said Nordea's economist Juho Kostiainen in the bulletin.

In November, the proportion of first-time home buyers increased by 50 percent compared to the current year's average.

Nordea estimates that next year, trade volumes will decrease at the beginning of the year. However, the outlook for the whole year looks better than the year ending. Inflation will slow down, which predicts that interest rates will moderate.

Ruling the reference interest rate for mortgages, i.e. the 12-month Euribor, has come down clearly from its peaks in early autumn. The level has dropped from 4.2 percent in September to 3.7 percent. The market is already anticipating that the European Central Bank's key interest rates could fall by as much as 1.35 percentage points next year. According to Kostiainen, the expectation of lower interest rates is very positive news for the housing market.

However, according to Kostiainen, a rapid increase in prices is not to be expected. The abundant housing production in recent years has created an oversupply of apartments, which will hold back price development even next year.

“A fairer rise in housing prices can be expected in 2025. At the end of next year, according to our estimate, housing prices will be about 2 percent higher than at the end of this year,” Kostiainen said.

Also The survey published by Finnish Real Estate Agents (SKVL) on Monday showed that the sales volumes of old apartments have clearly increased in October-November compared to a year ago and to the previous months.

According to the additional market survey conducted by SKVL for its members in December, the average square footage prices of apartments have also increased compared to the last few months and the prices at the end of last year.