Housing trade | Jussi Hyrkäs made tens of tons in a month, now he drives a taxi – Successful brokers tell what happened to them when the housing deal froze

Real estate agents are used to changing seasons, but now there is a completely new situation. Three successful brokers tell you how it feels when a deal fails, no matter how hard you work. They also find good things in quiet time.
Pauliina Romppanen HS
Ann-Mari Tiainen, 54, Huoneistokeskus, Helsinki
“I'm finally taking time for myself”
Vyelp real estate agent Ann-Mari Tiaisen life a few years ago:
When the alarm clock rang at six in the morning, Tiainen immediately grabbed his laptop from his bedside table and started browsing e-mails from clients. He went to the paperwork at 6:30 at the latest.
#Housing #trade #Jussi #Hyrkäs #tens #tons #month #drives #taxi #Successful #brokers #happened #housing #deal #froze
Leave a Reply