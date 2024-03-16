Housing trade | Jaakko Simola graduated from high school with an average of 5.2 – Now he holds the real estate brokerage record, 47 apartments per week

In a few years, Jaakko Simola has risen to the star guard of real estate agents. At work, he uses the lessons he learned from his hockey career, the most important of which is managing emotions. HS followed Simola's work.

Ereal estate agent at the beginning of his first working day Jaakko Simola, 33, does two things: shines her black patent leather shoes and heads to the gym to lift weights. At eight o'clock he opens his computer and starts working.

Routines ignite a new day, which requires both energy and a well-groomed appearance.