Housing trade | Hypo put Finland’s residential areas in order – this is how the value of your area develops

Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys assesses the housing market risks of Finnish municipalities and five large city areas. According to Hypo, more municipalities now belong to the risk group of the housing market than before.

Differences The views of Finnish municipalities regarding the risks of the housing market and the expected price development have increased, according to the mortgage credit rating assessments made by the Finnish Mortgage Association (Hypo). Even within Finland’s largest cities, the housing market differs significantly from one another.

Hypo, which specializes in housing finance, published its assessment of the credit ratings of municipalities in mainland Finland on Friday. The ratings describe the risk levels of the municipalities’ housing market and the expected value development.

Now, for the second time, Hypo also classified the housing market of the capital region, Turku and Tampere by district with the accuracy of postal code areas.

Hypon in the district classification, the best AAA classification goes to many areas of Helsinki’s inner city, as well as Espoo’s Tapiola, Haukilahti and Niittykumpu.

Central locations, good transport connections and new construction planned for the areas are emphasized in residential areas with a good rating. According to Hypo, growing areas dominated by owner-occupied housing also stand out, as the risk of bankruptcies of investors and construction companies has increased.

In Helsinki, for the first time, Länsi-Pakila, Koskela, Kulosaari and Munkkivuori-Niemenmäki were among the regions with the best classification.

In Helsinki, rail traffic and the proximity of Keskuspuisto increase the success of the regions. Hypo points out separately about Länsi-Pakila that it stands out from East-Pakila because of the educational structure of the population.

Malmi also raised its rating, becoming second in the best AA class. More than 7,000 apartments are planned for Malmi by 2036. In addition, the renovations of the airport area and the Malmi station area, as well as the future Viikin-Malmi light rail road, will increase the area’s classification.

Similarly, for example, Kamppi-Ruoholahti and Eira-Hernesaari, which received the best AAA classification last year, were now classified a notch lower in the AA group.

One of the reasons for the weakening of the credit rating is the risk brought by the rise in interest rates that housing investors will leave the area, explains Hypo’s economist Juho Keskinen.

“If investors run into difficulties, it is possible that a lot of apartments would be sold in these areas and the supply would increase.”

Consumers are also paying more attention to the energy efficiency of housing than before.

“In terms of energy efficiency, the core center has its own advantages, such as compact housing and ease of movement, but in terms of energy certificates, there are less energy-efficient properties in the area.”

Hypo uses a ten-step scale from class AAA to class D in its classification. The areas rated three A are the least risky from the point of view of housing value development. As the rating falls, the risks of the housing market increase and the outlook deteriorates.

The rating assesses, among other things, solvency, collateral values, municipal finances, safety, migration and the environment.

Hypo points out that within a vibrant municipality, the housing market areas differ significantly from each other. However, even the most distant area of ​​a municipality with a good rating does better than the average Finnish municipality.

Helsinki Puistola and Puotinharju received the lowest ratings, which fell from BBB to BB. In both, housing sales have been weaker than average. Hypo also sees risks in the future of the housing market, because the city’s plans for new construction are few and the new rail projects do not support the areas.

Even Kolkka, the farthest municipality that reaches a good classification, benefits from a sustainable municipal economy and does better than the average Finnish municipal area

Petikko in Vantaa received the worst rating in the capital region. Hypo justifies Petiko’s B classification with, among other things, the faltering housing trade, the weak employment situation and the fact that the young population is moving out of the area.

In Espoo, only two areas remained the weakest of the initial A ratings. In Tampere, Tampere Keskus, Kaleva and Länsi-Amuri received the best AAA rating, and in Turku it was achieved by Turku Keskus, Kupittaa and Moikioinen-Pikisaari.

Finland Among the municipalities, Espoo rose to the best AA rating this year. Helsinki and Tampere have always been in the AA class.

According to Hypo, the increase in Espoo’s rating has been particularly influenced by positive income development and population growth. Espoo broke the 300,000 inhabitants limit last year. By 2040, there will be more than 350,000 people from Espoo. Last year, Espoo was the strongest of the municipalities in mainland Finland in terms of population growth, with a population growth of more than 2.7 percent. It also beat Helsinki with a change in the number of inhabitants.

When looking at net migration within the country, according to Hypo, Espoo seems to be the second most popular migration destination after Tampere. Espoo also beats Helsinki and Tampere in terms of living conditions and health.

Only the growth of the loan portfolio and Espoo’s relative indebtedness raise question marks in a world of increased interest rates, Hypo estimates.

In total, Hypo evaluates 21 municipalities with an A rating or better. A year ago, 22 municipalities received an A rating.

Among others, Turku, Oulu and Vantaa, as well as several surrounding municipalities in the capital region, reached the single A classification.

In total The rating of 24 areas went up a notch, but at the same time the rating of 59 areas decreased from a year ago.

The most drops were from the B level to the CCC category. The number of municipalities with initial C classification increased slightly from the previous year. Hypo describes areas with a C initial rating as a risk group in the housing market. The risk areas are concentrated in Central Finland, Eastern Finland and Kainui.

The rating remained unchanged in 210 municipalities. No municipality received the lowest possible ratings of one C or D.

The majority of Finland’s population lives in areas that received a better than average rating from Hypo. 50 municipalities, where a total of 62 percent of the population live, received a BBB rating or better.

Hypo expect that apartment prices will generally not fall as drastically during the rest of the year as before. However, according to Hypo’s estimate, price development will remain weak this year, as there are many apartments on offer and interest rate revisions will tighten consumers’ housing demand.

Hypo has also slightly lowered its forecast for housing price developments for next year due to the weakened economic growth outlook. Despite that, prices will turn up next year, when the collapse of construction starts reduces housing supply and demand dams are released, Hypo estimates.

According to Hypo’s forecast, house prices will fall by six percent this year and rise by 1.5 percent next year.

“First-time home buyers are now in the happiest position, when the real prices of apartments are at their lowest since 2003”, Hypo evaluates the present moment.