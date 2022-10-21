Housing trade | Hypo put Finland’s residential areas in order – this is how attractive your residential area is

Hypo evaluates Finnish municipalities and zip code areas of five large cities based on their attractiveness. “Even the weakest areas of big cities are usually better than the average municipality in Finland,” says Hypo’s economist Juho Keskinen.

Housing market there are clear differences in risks and expected price development not only between municipalities, but also within Finland’s largest cities, according to the housing credit rating assessments made by the Finnish Mortgage Association (Hypo).

Hypo, which specializes in housing finance, has previously given the municipalities of mainland Finland credit ratings that describe the risk levels of the municipalities’ housing market and the expected value development.

Now, for the first time, Hypo classifies the housing market of the capital region, Turku and Tampere by district with zip code accuracy.

“There are a lot of different areas within the cities from the perspective of the housing market. Close to the city center or market square, housing sales may be quite different from those on the outskirts of the city. On the other hand, there may also be areas on the outskirts where, for example, new transport infrastructure is coming or where housing construction is planned, i.e. the area is being renewed and in that way the outlook for value development can be positive,” says Hypo’s economist Juho Keskinen.

Hypon in the assessment, many residential areas in the core of Helsinki, Vantaa’s Ylästö and Espoo’s Tapiola receive the best AAA rating.

The weakest rating in the capital region goes to Petikko in Vantaa, which Hypo gives a BB rating. According to Hypo, Petiko’s rating is explained by the low income level, educational structure and growth.

In Tampere, among others, Tampere Keskus and Kaleva reach the highest classification, in Turku only Moikoinen-Pikisaari.

Hypon the ten-step rating scale from AAA to D is familiar from the world of international credit rating agencies. As a rule of thumb, Hypo says that the better the ranking in the area in its classification, the more affordable financing the municipality’s residents get for housing loans and housing associations for renovation projects.

The areas rated three A are the least risky from the point of view of housing value development. As the rating falls, the risks of the housing market increase and the outlook deteriorates.

“Three B’s is already a good, clearly better than average credit rating. According to the definition of the major credit rating agencies, BBB is already more of an investment recommendation. From that point down, we talk about high risk,” Keskinen opens.

A rating of CCC or lower means that the area is already in the risk group of the housing market. According to Hypo, no less than 90 of Finland’s municipalities, or almost a third, are in the risk group from the perspective of the housing market.

Cities the large size also provides security for their more remote residential areas. The fact that in the district classification even the weakest ratings were in the BB category already speaks for itself.

According to Keskinen, the most remote areas of large cities can be close to the housing market situation of a smaller town, but belonging to a large city even then mitigates the area’s risks through, for example, the municipal economy.

“If Tampere grows and develops positively, it will have a positive impact on the municipal economy. The situation of the municipal economy is reflected in how services, schools or other matters maintained by the municipality are maintained in Tampere’s outskirts,” says Keskinen.

“Even the weakest areas of the most successful big cities are usually better than the average municipality in Finland otherwise.”

Finland among the municipalities, only Helsinki and Tampere reach the AA rating, which rose to the second best rating on the scale for the first time.

According to Hypo, the increase in Tampere’s rating has been influenced by, among other things, the increase in the combined square footage prices of share apartments and detached houses, the volume of transactions that increased by a third from a year ago, the continued flow of young migrants and the decline in violent crime.

According to Hypo, Tampere wins over Helsinki in terms of the development of trade volumes and population growth in the coming years in relation to the number of inhabitants.

In total, Hypo rated 22 municipalities with an A rating or better. A year ago, the corresponding figure was 16. Many districts in the capital region, Turku and Tampere, as well as Kuopio and Oulu, reached at least one A classification.

According to Hypo, at least the number of A-classified municipalities can be explained by the housing trade, which has been in strong demand in the last two years.

“ “The housing market will see price declines.”

On the other hand at the same time, the credit rating of 35 regions decreased from a year ago. Hypo predicts that with the removal of the exceptional subsidies brought by the corona pandemic, the regional differences in the housing market will return stronger in the future.

This year, 90 municipalities received a CCC or CC rating, compared to 77 a year ago. Hypo describes municipalities with a C initial rating as a risk group in the housing market.

“The outlook for value development and the outlook for the population are negative in the C areas. Housing sales in these areas are getting weaker year by year, or it’s doing so poorly that its level can’t even be reliably assessed.”

According to Keskinen, in areas C, for example, using apartments as collateral for a loan can already be difficult.

On the other hand, he reminds that, just like big cities, there are also very different areas within smaller municipalities, of which the overall classification of the municipality is made up.

“Typically, apartments next to a train station or a central market sell better than houses outside built-up areas, which may even be left empty when the older population moves closer to services.”

Housing market regarding the general development in Finland, Hypo expects a slowdown at least this year and next year.

“The rise in interest rates has continued very strongly, and the rise in other living costs eats away at purchasing power. At the same time, housing construction has continued to be quite strong, which can be seen in the growth centers as there are many small apartments. The market is now being steered in both directions in such a way that it will now calm down and we will see price drops in the housing market”, Keskinen estimates.

According to him, in the short term, for example, the capital region will suffer from the current situation.

“In the capital region, housing prices are very high and debt amounts are larger. When interest rates go up, it bites into it.”

According to Keskinen, the market for studio apartments is also suffering at the moment, because a lot of them are coming to the market and remote work, which has increased the need for space, is still being done.

“Relative winners can be energy-efficient, reasonably compact homes, where the increase in costs won’t bite so badly.”