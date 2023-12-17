Housing trade | Free consideration, guarantees on rental income and a discount of 65,000 euros – apartments are now sold at huge discounts

Construction companies are running various bidding campaigns in which they try to get their apartments sold. One construction company has set its sights on apartment investors and says it “guarantees” rental income.

In trouble in the housing market situation, construction companies have dug out of their back pockets for ways to attract consumers to housing transactions.

Pohjola Rakennus has targeted housing investors. The company says on its website that it “guarantees” housing investors twelve months of rental income from certain of its properties. In addition, the company says that it offers rental brokerage with costs through its partner.

Pohjola Rakennus also offers a two-year maintenance contract for some of its apartments for sale across Finland. Even in that, the company promises that its partner will take care of renting the apartment and that the rental income is “guaranteed” for the first two years, should there be any disruptions in the rent payment.

“The maintenance service handles, among other things, the monitoring of rent payments and solving challenges related to the tenant's housing,” the company says on its website.

How the company guarantees the apartment investor's rents is not clear from Pohjola Rakenku's website. HS could not reach anyone from Pohjola Building to comment on the matter.

Home buyers we are also attracted by colorful price reductions.

For example, Pohjola Rakennus offers 10 or 15 percent discounts on some of its properties. In some destinations, the discounts are allocated according to the number of rooms. For example, a discount of 10,000 euros is offered for a one-room apartment, 20,000 euros for a two-room apartment, and so on. In Jyväskylä, on the other hand, the company is selling a 102-square-meter apartment, the sale price of which is promised a discount of more than 65,000 euros.

Hartela says that it offers discounts of up to 17.5 percent from the debt-free selling price of the apartment in some of its properties. Peab, on the other hand, recently ran a ten percent Christmas discount campaign.

In part construction companies also have various reward campaigns available.

In addition to Pohjola Rakenku, at least SRV says that it offers to pay maintenance and financing fees on behalf of the home buyer. YIT also previously had a campaign in which it offered two years of free compensation.

The scope of the offers varies, but Pohjola Rakennus, for example, promises to pay twelve months' maintenance and financing fees in some cases. SRV, on the other hand, offers up to two years of free replacements in some of its locations.

“In practice, we therefore pay the fees to the building society on behalf of the buyer”, says the manager of SRV Asuntojen Pääkaupunkiseutu unit Jorma Seppä.

According to Sepä, the campaign has succeeded in increasing interest in apartments, at least when looking at how diligently potential apartment buyers visit apartment displays and how traffic on the company's website has developed.

Jorma Seppä, director of SRV Asunto's Capital Region unit.

“Despite the fact that we have been able to increase interest, so far the housing market has been slow,” says Seppä.

SRV currently has around 40 ready-made, unsold apartments. Considering the difficult market situation, however, the situation is quite good, Seppä says.

Seppä also points out that various benefits and discounts are not only a way to get housing sales going in times of crisis.

“If necessary, they aim to speed up housing sales and increase the visibility of properties even in normal market conditions. Now the utilization of these has become more prominent and people take them into account in a different way,” he says.

Multi first-time home buyers are emphasized in the construction company's marketing campaigns.

The exemption for first-time home buyers from the transfer tax will be removed at the turn of the year. At the same time, the money transfer tax is reduced. The removal of the tax exemption was announced in October, and the change has caused first-time home buyers to hurry to buy apartments.

For example, OP Uusimaa told in November, that loan applications for first-time homes increased by 75 percent in October compared to September. Also in Nordea the number of first-time home buyers' mortgage applications rose immediately when the news broke.

Those dreaming of their first home are still being enticed to buy new apartments this year with benefits, many of which are valid until the end of the year.

For example, Skanska says that it offers first-time home buyers a discount equal to half a year's maintenance and capital compensation from the sale price of the home.

SRV, on the other hand, promises a discount of the amount of the transfer tax on the debt-free price of the apartment, when the deals are made by the end of April.

Lapti says that it offers a 10,000-euro discount on any of its apartments to first-time home buyers.

In order for the buyer of a first-time home to be exempt from the transfer tax, he must move into the apartment he bought within six months of the transaction. So you may miss out on the tax advantage if you dream of an apartment in a destination that will not be completed until the second half of next year.

Olas Group, which builds small houses, has woken up to this, and one townhouse is only about to be completed at the end of October. The company says that it will pay the first-time home buyer's transfer tax, if the deals are still made during this year.

People has been attracted to housing sales also for various people coming to the market.

Housing fair apartments sold at the Loviisa Housing Fair last summer was advertised so that the buyer would get a free Tesla car for two years with annual mileage restrictions of 15,000 kilometers. Construction company JM Finland on the other hand, in its Black Week discount campaign, offered a year's grocery shopping on top of the store.

At the moment, various companies offer free air heat pumps, solar panels and gift cards as enticements.