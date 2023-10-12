Housing trade | “First-time home buyers are in a hurry” – this is how experts interpret the government’s tax reform

Experts mostly praise the government’s proposal aimed at lowering the transfer tax. It is believed that the show will speed up the stagnant housing market, at least during the rest of the year.

Finland chief economist for entrepreneurs Juhana Brotherus and CEO of the Taxpayers’ Confederation Teemu Lehtinen praise the government’s decision to lower the transfer tax.

Brotherus, who has followed the housing market for a long time, says that the housing trade will receive the desired support with the tax reform. According to him, the change will help the housing trade, especially during the rest of the year.

“First-time home buyers are in a hurry to schedule their purchase before the end of the tax exemption on January 1, 2024, and on the other hand, those changing apartments do not have to delay their purchases,” says Brotherus in the announcement.

The government announced on Thursday that it would propose that the exemption for first-time home buyers from the transfer tax be removed. The change would take effect from the beginning of next year.

At the same time, the property transfer tax rate would also be reduced from four to three percent. On the other hand, the tax rate for the shares of housing companies and real estate companies will decrease from 2 percent to 1.5 percent. The transfer tax for other securities is also decreasing to 1.5 percent.

The changes are supposed to come into effect at the turn of the year, but the new reduced tax rates will be applied retroactively from October 12, 2023.

Nordea’s economist Juho Kostiainen interprets on the messaging service X, formerly Twitter, that the government’s proposal opens up a place to purchase for those acquiring their first home.

“First-time home buyer, now is the place, why don’t you leave? The prices of studio apartments fell by 9 percent in a year, and for the rest of the year you can trade without the transfer tax. With an ASP loan, the state-sponsored interest rate cap on the deal,” Kostiainen writes.

Brother considers it reasonable that the tax change takes effect immediately. Otherwise, the situation with housing transactions could freeze even more while waiting for the tax reduction.

“Getting the shop off the ground helps with labor mobility, problems in the construction industry and the recovery of the housing market,” says Brotherus.

“The government is now correcting several identified drainage defects in transfer taxation. It will also hopefully contribute to stimulating the badly stuck housing market,” says Lehtinen of the Finnish Taxpayers’ Union in the union’s press release.

According to Lehtinen, the problem with taxation has been the taxing of transactions of housing stock companies more severely than other securities transactions. Now this difference disappears, which Lehtinen is grateful for. At the same time, the tax difference between real estate transactions and other transactions also decreases.

However, Lehtinen criticized the removal of the tax exemption for first-time home buyers, as it puts many home savers in a difficult position.

“Housing savings is a long-term activity, where one should be able to reasonably rely on the permanence of regulations. In the name of fairness, there should be a reason to extend the tax exemption for the first home longer than is currently proposed,” says Lehtinen in the press release.

Also executive director of the Kalevi Sorsa foundation, which is close to Sdp Lauri Finér criticizes the removal of the tax exemption for the first home.

“It’s a strange solution right now, and it makes it difficult for people with lower incomes to get into housing savings, which is often a cheaper option,” he said.

Financial industry and the Central Chamber of Commerce praise the tax reform for the fact that it could not only stimulate the housing market but also improve labor mobility.

“The transfer tax creates friction in the labor market, as it makes it difficult for people to move to where there is work available. In addition, the transfer tax weakens the appropriate allocation of apartments to the right people when their life situation changes,” says the Chief Economist of the Central Chamber of Commerce Jukka Appelqvist in the bulletin.

The CEO of Finanssiala is also on the same line Arno Ahosniemi.

“According to studies, the transfer tax has had the effect of holding back households from moving. This has hindered employment and economic growth. Lowering the transfer tax, if implemented, would mitigate this effect,” he says in the press release.

According to Appelqvist, the tax change alone will not reverse the plight of the construction industry, but it can stimulate the housing market and thus increase residential construction.