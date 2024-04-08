Housing trade | Finnish Real Estate Agents: Willingness to sell and buy apartments on the rise

During the next year, a turnaround is expected in new production.

Finland According to Kiinteistönvälitättät ry's housing market forecast, the willingness to sell and buy apartments is on the rise. However, the rapid growth of unemployment and layoffs are putting the brakes on many housing dreams, says the CEO of Suomen Kiinteistönvälittäjie Jussi Mannerberg in the bulletin. Home buyers also expect reference interest rates to start falling.

Newer single-family houses and townhouses are most in demand. On the other hand, the demand for apartments in high-rise buildings to be renovated is lower.

According to Mannerberg, there are a lot of houses in Finland that are around 40–50 years old and that should be quickly repaired.

“Due to the selective behavior of the financial market, demand in the housing market is very limited. Many families would like to buy apartments that can be renovated, but you can't get a mortgage for renovations,” says Mannerberg.

Unsold ones new housing prices are expected to decrease somewhat due to low interest. The demand for small new apartments has recovered slightly, but there is still an oversupply in areas where small apartments were heavily built in recent years.

However, a turnaround in new production is expected during the next year. Demand is also expected to recover and supply to decrease.