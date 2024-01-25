Housing trade | Electrification of share books badly congested – act like this if you have just bought an apartment

The Land Surveying Institute underestimates the number of people coming to electrify their share books. As a result, it can take a very long time to electrify the share books.

According to the Land Survey, customers have come to register their share certificates “in droves”.

“We recommend apartment owners to postpone the electronicization of the share register by at least several months. In urgent matters, you can contact our customer service. We are sorry for the long wait and the extra trouble! We are making improvements to correct the situation”, writes the director responsible for ownership of apartments at the Land Surveying Institute Janne Murtoniemi in his blog post.

“The congestion is due to our incorrect assumptions about how many people and in how short a time customers have brought share books to be digitized from their home caches.”

Building societies had to transfer its shareholder list to the Land Survey of Finland's electronic apartment information system during the past year. The transition period for apartment owners is ten years. It means that the shareholder must apply to the National Land Survey for registration of his ownership, i.e. in practice the paper share register will be electronic.

The deadline starts when the housing association switched to the new apartment information system.

Most people have a share certificate in the bank's safe as collateral for a mortgage. In other words, without the bank's consent, the share certificate cannot be delivered to the Land Surveying Authority.

HS reported in October that banks charge 230–540 euros for electrifying apartment share registers.

Land Surveying Office estimates that the biggest peak of congestion is already behind us.

“Tens of thousands of customers came as soon as the own building company announced at the end of last year that it had switched to the apartment information system and thus registration of one's own apartment was possible for the first time,” writes Murtoniemi.

Due to the sharp increase in the number of customers, registrations take a really long time. For example, a share certificate brought in in January will only be registered between summer and Christmas, if there has been no change in the ownership of the apartment.

Instead, it is the apartment or the inheritors who must apply for registration of ownership of the new apartment within two months of the change of ownership.

“If the registration cannot wait, in these exceptional situations you can promote faster registration of your property by contacting our customer service. Urgent matters are dealt with in a couple of days at the earliest,” writes Murtoniemi.

“Before you ask us to rush your application, read our tips for using a power of attorney to participate in the general meeting and agree with the property manager if you are about to start a renovation.”

