Housing trade | Danske Bank: The end of the tax exemption increased loan applications from first-time home buyers

According to Danske Bank, every second home loan application this week has been made by a first-time home buyer.

First home the number of loan applications from buyers has increased significantly since the government announced that it intends to remove the exemption from the transfer tax for first-time home buyers, says Danske Bank in its press release.

The government announced the reform on Thursday, October 12. In the current week, Danske Bank has already received every second home loan application from a first-time home buyer.

“The number of mortgage applications from first-time home buyers has increased significantly this week, as first-time home buyers want to take advantage of the tax benefit,” says Danske Bank’s head of personal customer loans Sari Takala in the bulletin.

“Many housing savers have been watching the housing market from the sidelines, but now the tightening of transfer taxation seems to have sparked demand.”

Also The OP group tells HS that there are now significantly more loan applications for a first home than usual.

Nordea did not comment on the matter citing the quiet period before the publication of the interim report. Nordea will publish its interim report for the third quarter on Thursday.

OP and Nordea are Finland’s largest mortgage banks.

First home the exemption for buyers from transfer tax is going away at the beginning of next year.

The government also plans to reduce the transfer tax on real estate from four percent to three percent and the transfer tax on housing shares from two percent to 1.5 percent.

The law on the changes is supposed to enter into force at the turn of the year, but the new tax rates will be applied retroactively from October 12, 2023.

Danske Bank says in its press release that it will remove the fees charged in connection with the withdrawal of mortgages from first-time home buyers for the rest of the year.

Buyers of first-time homes are not charged a delivery fee or an arrangement fee during the rest of the year. Normally, the home loan delivery fee and arrangement fee is 0.6 percent of the loan amount or at least 300 euros. Last week also OP and Nordea told similar arrangements.