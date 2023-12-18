Housing trade | At real estate deals, offers are now so outrageous that the sellers “take their cue”

The housing market has an exceptional situation, where there is plenty of supply both to buy and to rent.

Bridge at the moment, there is an exceptional market for people changing apartments in Finland, at least if the person changing is willing to look at both owner-occupied and rented apartments as alternatives.

This is what the chairman of Vuokraturva's board of directors thinks Timo Metsolawho was a real estate agent together by Mira Kasslin with discussing the housing market in the HS studio discussion on Monday.

While the housing market is slow, there are more options than usual for rent.

In a normal situation, the housing market works like a seesaw, where the housing market and the rental market are at the ends of the board, Metsola described in the broadcast. When housing sales are brisk, the rental market quiets down, and correspondingly, when housing sales slow down, the demand for rental housing increases.

Currently, in many European capitals, rents have skyrocketed and there is even a shortage of rental apartments, because consumers have avoided buying apartments. However, this has not happened in the Helsinki region.

“The reason was the wild popularity of housing investment and the boom that went over. In fact, if the housing market hadn't started coughing so badly, the oversupply of rental apartments would have gotten out of hand. Now the rental market has benefited a lot from the housing trade cough, because the need to replace the apartment has shifted to the rental market,” Metsola said on HS's broadcast.

“It's such a funny situation now that when it was [vuokra-asuntojen] there is already an oversupply and the housing market is squatting, it's a market for people changing apartments.”

Real estate agent Mira Kasslin and Vuokraturva's board chairman Timo Metsola.

Apartment from the buyer's point of view, the housing market is now full of opportunities, realtor Mira Kasslin said on the broadcast.

The buyer's market can also be seen in the fact that consumers dare to make offers for apartments so low that they do not go through with the sellers.

“At the moment, there are some very tough offers coming from there. The sellers might take their cue. It gets emotional very quickly,” Kasslin said.

“You can't avoid the feeling in a real estate transaction. If you can hold your nerve and negotiate, the market is full of opportunities. Like I said, a buyer's market.”

On the other hand, the sellers of the apartment should be prepared for the fact that they will not get the price they want for their apartment.

“We have started with the idea that the apartment should always make a good profit. The market does move when you understand that you don't always have to make a 20 percent profit on sales.”

Both Kasslin and Metsola also emphasized that first-time home buyers do not need to rush to buy apartments, even though their exemption from the transfer tax will be removed at the turn of the year.

Apartment prices have fallen so much and apartment dealers can afford to haggle on prices, that the tax benefit is small in comparison.

“In relation to the tax benefit, we have significantly bigger euros at stake with the drop in prices,” said Kasslin.