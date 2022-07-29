Housing trade | An extraordinary turn in the Helsinki housing market: The prices of small apartments are falling

There has been an extraordinary turnaround in Helsinki’s housing market: the prices of small apartments have declined.

Helsinki the housing market has taken an extraordinary turn. The prices of small apartments have started to fall.

In addition, the price increase of all apartments has slowed down in the Helsinki area since a year ago, says Statistics Finland on Friday published preliminary data.

The prices of apartment units in Helsinki, on the other hand, decreased by 1.2 percent from a year ago. In the capital region, studio apartments became cheaper by 1.9 percent.

Capital region the increase in the prices of old apartments slowed down and in June 2022 was only half a percent of the prices in the summer of 2021.

In Helsinki and Vantaa, the price increase of new shared apartments was less than one percent. In the entire capital region, the prices of new shared apartments rose by 3.2 percent.

The prices of apartments in three-story buildings and larger increased by 1.4 percent in Helsinki and by 2.1 percent in the capital region.

The prices of terraced apartments rose by 1.9 percent in the capital region.

in Helsinki and the sale of new apartments in the capital region has clearly slowed down. There were clearly fewer sales of new apartments than a year earlier. The decrease was 65 percent from the previous year.

In the second quarter of the year, there were 383 sales of new apartments and 1122 at the same time last year.

In Helsinki, the decline was even more dramatic, when sales of new apartments fell by 71 percent.

In the second quarter of this year, 128 new apartment deals were made in Helsinki. At the same time last year, 444 new apartment deals were made in the second quarter.