Housing trade | An apartment in Dubai worth more than 189 million euros is sold as a shortcut

The Oikotie service sells a holiday home in Dubai with a price of around 189,016,500 euros.

For Finns exceptional fun is sold in the Oikotie service holiday apartmentwhich has a price of more than 189 million euros.

The abstract-shaped glass building called The Bugatti Residence is located in Al A’amal, Business Bay district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. There are 80 apartments for sale in the 53-story building. The asking price of the cheapest apartments is around 4,906,221 euros.

The most expensive of the apartments sold on Oikotie is located on the 43rd floor. It has a price of around 189,016,500 euros. The treatment fee is approximately EUR 29,402.57 per month.

It is one of the building’s penthouses with its own swimming pool. The 4,108 square meter apartment has 13 rooms and, among other things, its own car lift.

In the sales announcement, the apartment is described as an unprecedented luxury apartment. Based on the sales photos, the walls of the apartment are designed as full glass. Surface materials include marble and wood.

There is a communal beach in the courtyard of the building. The building’s commissioning year is estimated to be 2027.

Apartments brokered by a Habita real estate agent Mohammed Namuq Hwayyizwho answers the phone from Dubai.

He says that apartments in The Bugatti Residence building are sold in more than 30 countries and on more than 120 sales platforms.

“When we put [Habitalla] sale announcement, the announcement goes to all these platforms,” ​​says Hwayyiz.

Oikotie is therefore just one of many sales platforms. In addition to Finland, apartments are sold in Britain, the United States, Canada and Russia, says Hwayyiz.

So far, there have been two inquiries from Finland about The Bugatti Residence. However, Hwayyiz does not say which apartments the inquiries have concerned. The inquiries have not led to any deals.

All in all, half of the building’s 180 apartments have been sold, according to Hwayyiz.