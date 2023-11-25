Housing trade | Alli divorced her husband, but they remained prisoners of their shared apartment – This is how the impasse in the housing market is now affecting relationships

The housing market Alho not only causes financial but also human difficulties. Eero Laitila can’t move in with his spouse because no one will buy their current apartments. And what’s it like when the divorce came a long time ago, but the joint apartment is not for sale?

Oona Laine HS

2:00 am

“The increase in the value of the apartment is not a human right” In 2020, Eero Laitila bought an apartment in Herttoniemi, Helsinki.

Bfrom Helsinki Eero Laitila has sensed the market is slowing down. Due to the housing market situation, he is unable to buy a joint home with his partner and move into a home of a suitable size for them.

Laitila owns a 44-square-meter apartment in a good location in Helsinki’s Herttoniemi, right next to the metro line and a stone’s throw from the seashore. The transactions were made in June 2020.