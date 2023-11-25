Monday, November 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing trade | Alli divorced her husband, but they remained prisoners of their shared apartment – This is how the impasse in the housing market is now affecting relationships

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Housing trade | Alli divorced her husband, but they remained prisoners of their shared apartment – This is how the impasse in the housing market is now affecting relationships

The housing market Alho not only causes financial but also human difficulties. Eero Laitila can’t move in with his spouse because no one will buy their current apartments. And what’s it like when the divorce came a long time ago, but the joint apartment is not for sale?

Oona Laine HS

Picture: Emilia Anundi / HS

“The increase in the value of the apartment is not a human right”

In 2020, Eero Laitila bought an apartment in Herttoniemi, Helsinki. Picture: Emilia Anundi / HS

Bfrom Helsinki Eero Laitila has sensed the market is slowing down. Due to the housing market situation, he is unable to buy a joint home with his partner and move into a home of a suitable size for them.

Laitila owns a 44-square-meter apartment in a good location in Helsinki’s Herttoniemi, right next to the metro line and a stone’s throw from the seashore. The transactions were made in June 2020.

See also  On 3rd day, fire in oil tanks in Cuba spreads

#Housing #trade #Alli #divorced #husband #remained #prisoners #shared #apartment #impasse #housing #market #affecting #relationships

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Dentist found dead in apartment of luxury building in Salvador

Dentist found dead in apartment of luxury building in Salvador

Recommended

No Result
View All Result