Housing trade | A rare apartment for sale in the heart of Helsinki: The apartment has its own yard

In general, the real estate trade has been disappointingly quiet in Helsinki this fall, says broker Manna Satuli.

in South Helsinki an exceptional apartment has come up for sale.

A two-story, 200-square-meter apartment on the Boulevard in Kamppi is sold for just over two million euros. The third floor of the apartment is an attic space.

The special feature of the apartment is that it is located in a building in the courtyard, which was once a stable, instead of on the street. The apartment is located in the center of Helsinki in a high-value area, and in addition to its own yard, it has three floors.

An apartment transitional Sebastian Rostedt says that there are similar homes of more than 150 square meters in the courtyard building on the south side of the Boulevard or a few.

The value apartment has also been in the public eye, as it has been featured in, for example, Gloria’s Home and The Wall Street Journal.

A conductor has lived in a home full of art and design Hannu Lintu and professor at the Aalto University School of Economics Pekka Mattila.

There is a lot of art on display in the premium apartment.

Today In autumn, the sale of million-dollar apartments in Helsinki has been disappointingly quiet, says a broker specializing in high-value apartments in the center of Helsinki. Manna Satuli. He is commenting on trading in general, not on an individual case.

Finnish buyers in particular have been frozen because of the rise in interest rates, Satuli estimates.

“There has been a terribly negative market environment here.”

Value apartments are now also on average longer for sale. According to Satul, transactions can take at most years if the pricing is not right.

There are currently around 280 apartments costing at least one million euros for public sale in Helsinki. There are about 70 who pay at least two million euros and 25 who pay at least three million.

The information is from the Oikotie service.

Satuli reminds us that not all valuable apartments are sold publicly, and especially the most expensive apartments never end up on apartment classifieds websites.

The apartment is located in a building in the courtyard, which was once a stable.

Saddle says that he has held negotiations about the apartments for sale in recent months mostly with foreign buyers, a large part of whom come from outside Europe.

Satul’s employer, Snellman Sotheby’s International Realty, also specializes in international real estate brokerage.

He prophesied last year, that Finland’s application to NATO would be reflected in the increased interest of foreign buyers in the sale of expensive apartments. The assessment was correct.

“That’s exactly what happened. Finland is now seen as a safer place.”

Security is currently Helsinki’s strength, even compared to Stockholm, Satuli says.

Other trump cards of Finland are cleanliness and cool summers compared to Central Europe.

“It’s so hot in Central Europe in the summer that you can’t do any work there. There are many freebies in Finland.”