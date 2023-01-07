Housing trade | A buyer’s market started in the Helsinki region – See the change in asking prices in your area

In Lauttasaari and Myyrmäki, the asking prices for studios and two-room apartments have decreased by at least ten percent. HS’s search engine shows how the housing market is developing in your area.

Housing trade coagulation has led to the fact that now buyers have a choice. A record number of apartments were available in the capital region at the end of last year.

For example, in November there were about 8,700 old apartments for sale in the capital region. That’s more than once during the statistics stretching back to 2019.

The figures come from the Oikotie Asunnot online service, which publishes apartment ads, and HS received the data to analyze.

There were slightly fewer apartments for sale in December than in November. It is part of normal seasonality.

Statistics Finland by housing prices fell in the capital region in November, 5.4 percent.

In price requests, the invoice is only visible in certain areas and in apartments of a certain size.

In December, the asking prices for studios were decreasing in Helsinki, for duplexes in Espoo and Helsinki. Larger apartments were asked for even higher prices than a year ago.

All in all, asking prices per square meter in December in the capital region were still 3.7 percent higher than a year earlier.

Regional ones however, the variations are big. HS compared price requests by zip code area in October–December 2022 with the corresponding time of the previous year.

In Lauttasaari and Myyrmäki, the asking prices for studios and two-room apartments have decreased by at least ten percent.

The asking prices for studios have also decreased by more than ten percent in Malmi, Kaivopuisto-Ullanlinna, Pohjois Meilahti, Kruununhaa, Pohjois Haaga, Länsi-Herttoniemi, Niittykummu and Rekola.

Of triangles price requests are at least ten percent lower in Jakomäki-Alppikylä, Katajanokka, Etelä-Leppävaara, Mikkola and Hiekkaharju.

Squares in asking prices, there is a big drop of at least ten percent in Paloheinä, Siltamäki, Yliskylä, Pohjois-Leppävaara, Myyrmää, Rekola and Martinlaakso.

The information concerns postcode areas where at least ten apartments of the relevant size were for sale in October–November. In addition to the market situation, the asking prices are also influenced by, for example, the condition and size of the apartments.

Old terraced, semi-detached and single-family houses are included, but no new properties.

Housing market is currently characterized by general caution due to the rise in loan interest rates and energy prices and the acceleration of inflation, i.e. the rise in consumer prices, says Kiinteistömaailma’s CEO Risto Kyhälä.

“The number of properties viewed on our website is the same as a year ago, but half the number of people ordering more information about apartments for sale is half as much. People are waiting.”

Investors who prefer one- and two-bedroom apartments are also cautious in the housing market, which greatly affects their sales.

This is due, among other things, to the decrease in returns on investment apartments, when rents have not risen in the same proportion as investors’ costs, says the chief economist of housing lender Hypo Juhana Brotherus.

Apartments and according to Kyhälä, the prices and supply of two-bedroom apartments in the capital region, regardless of location, are affected by the large amount of new construction. Still, in Kyhälä’s opinion, the phenomenon is not about a structural oversupply of apartments.

“In the longer term, the number of apartments to be built in the capital region is in line with the need.”

According to Oikotie’s statistics, there are especially many studios and two-room apartments for sale in the eastern inner city of Helsinki. According to Brotherus, the construction of the Kalasatama area and thereby the increase in housing supply in the area will affect the market in the entire eastern inner city.

Large-sized ones according to Brotherus, the housing prices are partly due to the normalization of the market.

“During the corona crisis, large-sized apartments were not available and there was competition for them, which also increased prices.”

According to Kyhälä, in large sizes in single-family houses and townhouses, energy efficiency has become the focus of pricing.

“Old, energy-inefficient properties have to come down in price. On the other hand, there is still interest in modern and energy-efficient larger houses.”