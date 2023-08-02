Housing | Three suburbs became among the most desirable residential areas in Helsinki

Three suburbs became among the most desirable residential areas in Helsinki.

Helsinki The most popular parts of the city in the housing market have changed, it can be seen from Oikotie’s apartment searches. Three suburbs have risen to the top, while the most popular areas have usually been the value areas in the inner city.

The comparative statistics of the city districts are based on the number of browsing and searches for sales announcements of owner-occupied apartments in Oikotie.

This year, newcomers have entered the top ten of Helsinki’s most popular neighborhoods: Vuosaari, Oulunkylä and Laajasalo.

During April–June, Laajasalo was the fourth most attractive district, Vuosaari the sixth. Oulunkylä came seventh. The main reason in Oikotie’s bulletin is the general economic situation and prices in the regions.

Laajasalon According to Oikotie, the attraction has been increased by the Kruunusillat under construction, which create a direct connection from Laajasalo to the inner city Hakaniemi. At that time, operations are scheduled to begin in 2027.

The top three districts are old favorites Lauttasaari, Töölö and Munkkiniemi. According to Oikotie, Lauttasaari has been Helsinki’s most desired destination for buying an apartment for six months now.

Lauttasaari’s popularity grew during the corona pandemic, when migration turned away from the center.

At that time, Lauttasaari became the trendiest part of the city. The phenomenon waned over the past year, but now the area’s popularity seems to have returned.

The comparison does not tell where apartments are bought, but where one would like to buy apartments. According to Oikotie, more than one million users use their Asunnot service every week.