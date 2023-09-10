Housing | THL expert: Cuts in housing allowance can increase the labor shortage, especially in Helsinki

The draft law sent for comments on Friday assesses how the changes in housing allowance would affect household allowances.

The government the planned changes to the general housing allowance would significantly affect the allowances received by many households. The estimates are revealed in the draft law, which was sent for comment on Friday.

For a working family, housing allowance would decrease by an average of 133 euros per month. The support would be reduced by an average of 76 euros per month for student councils and 73 euros per month for unemployed councils.

The draft law also assesses how changes in housing allowance would affect different family types. For example, in two-parent families with children, the housing allowance would decrease by an average of 140 euros per month. For single parents, the support would decrease by an average of 111 euros per month.

On the other hand, some households may in the future receive more income support than before, which can compensate for the reduction in housing support.

Health and research professor at the Institute of Welfare (THL). Heikki Hiilamo believes that cuts in housing allowance will have an impact on the labor supply.

According to him, the housing allowance has made it possible for low-wage workers to be able to go to work in the capital region and live relatively close to the capital region. In addition, thanks to housing support, it has been possible to move from declining areas to where there are more jobs available.

“This will reduce the mobility of the workforce, and in some sectors will certainly increase the labor shortage,” Hiilamo tells STT.

In the reform of the housing allowance, Helsinki is to be merged into the same group of municipalities with the rest of the capital region. As a result of the change, the maximum amount of housing expenses taken into account in the housing allowance would decrease in Helsinki.

“The labor shortage may worsen, especially in Helsinki”, Hiilamo estimates.

To the public several changes are coming to the housing allowance. For example, the compensation percentage of housing allowance is going to be reduced from the current 80 percent to 70 percent, and the protective part of 300 euros to be deducted from the monthly income affecting the allowance would be waived.

The basic deductible for housing allowance would be increased from the current 42% to 50%, in which case the income would cut the allowance more than before.

In addition, you would no longer be able to receive housing allowance for an owner-occupied apartment in the future.

The new law is supposed to enter into force mainly next April.

Hiilamo considers it a big shortcoming that the draft law has not assessed what kind of joint effects the housing benefit cuts would have with other social security changes proposed by the government. According to him, the preparation time for changes to the housing allowance has been “terribly short”.

“As a result, such an overall assessment has been exhausted,” says Hiilamo.

The draft law states that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will prepare a memorandum on the social security changes to be prepared this fall, which will describe the combined effects of the changes on households.

According to Hiilamo, it would also be good to take into account the broader context, such as the rise in rents in cities and social housing production.

“Among other things, Hekan [Helsingin kaupungin asunnot oy] rents are going up really drastically, and Ara rents are also going up.”

Opinions on the draft law are requested with a quick schedule, already by September 20.