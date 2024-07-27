Housing | This is what it’s like to live in the middle of Helsinki and at the same time in cottages just a couple of minutes’ walk away

Peonies and old apple trees remain from the original garden of Saara Suojoki and Beni Kijsik’s cottage. In addition to them, ground artichokes, peas and herbs grow in the yard, among other things.

The living space of Saara Suojoki’s family increases every summer, when the family makes a cabin in the summer garden next to the home. Timo Silvennoinen’s family, on the other hand, rents out the home and moves into a summer garden cottage.

Omon backyard. That’s what the people of Helsinki are Saara Suojoki and Beni Kijsik were dreaming. However, they did not want to leave the apartment building, let alone the inner city of Helsinki.

The dream of their own, green summer garden was awakened six years ago, when Suojoki and Kijsik visited their friends in Kumpula’s transplant garden.