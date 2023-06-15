Housing | This is how much Käärijä’s apartment rents cost the city of Vantaa

Vantaa plans to pay the rent for Jere “Käärijä” Pöyhönen’s triangle for a year. HS asked about the background of the decision. The positive publicity brought by the wrapper has been unprecedented for Vantaa.

Vantaa the city reasons for Käärijä, i.e Jere Pöyhönen donated rental apartment because it is an “influencer collaboration” between the city and the artist.

City donated For Pöyhönen, a rental triangle of approximately 60 square meters, classified as the city’s employment apartment, for a year. The city does not reveal the location of the apartment.

Renting Vantaa costs a little over a thousand euros per month on behalf of Käärijä. If Pöyhönen wants to stay in the apartment in another year, he will start paying his rent himself in the summer of 2024.

So it is a contract worth at least 12,000 euros between Vantaa’s urban environment industry, communications, and Pöyhösen. Since it is a marketing cooperation, there is no political decision on the matter.

In return, the artist who gained great popularity with his Eurovisa success has promised to tell about living in Vantaa on his social media channels.

On June 14, Käärijä had 560,000 followers on his Instagram account.

Typically cities have offered successful city dwellers, for example, lots for building a house. More often the recipients of the benefits have been athletes than artists. Offering rental apartments is quite rare in Finland.

What makes Käärijä’s rental apartment pattern particularly exceptional is that the artist has told For Kauppalehti that he is engaged in housing investment. Many have therefore wondered if paying his rent is really necessary.

Deputy city manager of the city of Vantaa’s urban culture and well-being department Riikka Åstrand says that there has been some feedback from the townspeople about the cost of living in Käärijä.

According to him, the feedback has been mostly positive, but there have also been questions about why the city’s public funds are used to pay the rent of such a popular artist. Social media is all about it shocked.

According to Åstrand, the fact that Pöyhönen is a real estate investor was not a factor in Vantaa’s decision to donate the rental apartment to Käärijä.

“It’s not our business to dig into whether he has any holdings there in the background. That in itself is not related to this,” says Åstrand.

The popularity of the wrapper has been wild.

In itself it is not unusual for a celebrity who has achieved international success to be financially supported.

Among other things, Eurovision winner, singer of the band Lordi Tom “Mr. Lord” Putaansuu received a private plot from the city of Rovaniemi thanks to his Eurovisa success. Over the years, many Olympic winners and world champions have also received their own tickets from their hometown.

A plot or owner-occupied apartment at Käärijä was not considered, it is reported from Vantaa. According to Åstrand, it would have become unnecessarily expensive.

The wrapper himself has mentioned that he would very much like to move back to Vantaa, where he spent his childhood and youth. Vantaa’s own son has been living in Helsinki lately.

In addition, Pöyhönen has said in public that he lives in a small studio apartment and would like more spacious living conditions.

It seems that Vantaa wants to bind its own city’s growth back to its homes. The positive publicity brought by the wrapper has been unprecedented in Vantaa.

“In the same way that we have also bought influencer cooperation from others, here the reward comes through the use of the apartment,” says Deputy Mayor Åstrand.

Wrapper and Vantaa also collaborated commercially at least at the time of the Eurovision Song Contest, when the artist trod the streets of Liverpool wearing salmon socks.

In honor of the artist, Vantaa also plans to create a mural on the exterior wall of a building in Tikkurila. It’s not exactly free either.

According to Åstrand, the artist’s fee for the mural is estimated to be around 10,000 euros.

“Then it will be a joy for all residents, not just for Käärijä himself.”

The city of Vantaa also paid Käärijä’s gig fee At the Louhela Jam free festival in the beginning of June.