Housing | There is now a new feature in Helsinki’s housing market: One factor drives away buyers

Residence|Helsinki’s housing market picked up, but only in some areas. The broker knows what appeals in some areas.

13.8. 18:00

In real estate transactionsas in shops in general, there is always either a buyer’s or a seller’s market going on.

Now the market is strongly on the buyer’s side, at least if the buyer wants to move to a family apartment in Jätkäsaari.

Helsingin Sanomat compared the price requests for apartments in the capital region reported in the Oikotie service. The comparison included single-room apartments, two-room apartments, three-room apartments and square rooms from the summer months of 2023 and 2024.