Housing There is an 11-storey house in Tapiola, Espoo, where all the apartments are studios – such is life in Aarne Ervi’s “bachelor’s hotel”

The debate about the “studio boom” is hot in the Helsinki region. But small apartments were made before. There are no studios other than studios in Tapiola’s Pine Tower.

Stove room, booth, hatch. The studio has many names.

In the metropolitan area in particular, there is currently a heated debate about what size housing should be built in cities.

To top it off: According to another camp, people now want studios, so the public authorities should keep their limiting hands away from the builders ’business. According to the second camp, the one-night charm is only the desire of greedy companies to get rich and, at worst, lead to a deterioration in the quality of life of the townspeople.

But what do they say about living in small apartments themselves? One answer to this can be found in Tapiola, Espoo, where an 11-storey residential building called the “bachelor hotel” was built in the 1950s. All its apartments are studios.

Read more: Has the construction of studios got out of hand? HS found out if there was really a studio boom in the Helsinki region

When architect Aarne Ervin designed by Pine Tower in June 1954 was completed, it was called a skyscraper. Now the pines are already reaching to the top layers.

Ervi drew 54 apartments in the house. In Helsingin Sanomat’s article, the flats were called bachelors’ flats. There was nothing extra, a room and a kitchenette were enough.

Pine tower in August 1958.­

The concrete frame of the apartment building was made in the autumn of 1953 at the time of record time, ten days, by the sliding casting method. Now Mäntytorni has grown to retirement age. The plumbing renovation of the house was done in 2009, the facade renovation was completed a couple of years ago.

Talon lived on the tenth floor for a few years Anu Parantainen describes his home as peaceful despite its nicknames. The population base is variegated, there are people of different ages from young adults to seniors.

The pine tower was completed in 1954 in the eastern suburbs of Tapiola. The house is in the foreground and Otaniemi and Keilaniemi can be seen behind it.­

Downstairs in the business space there is a bookstore, next to a sewing shop, around the corner a cinema.

“This is great for a loner,” Parantainen says.

She says she loves the view of the ocean, where she goes for a dip in the summers and winters.

“That cinema downstairs is also wonderful.”

Café Tapion Tower was reportedly operating on the top floor of Mäntyviita 4 from 1954–1969.­

The discussion about studios has also intensified due in part to the size of modern studios. 15 square meters of mini homes and 20 square meters of space miracles have been built. There are more squares in the Pine Tower apartments.

There are three types of studios: 33-square, 34-square, and 45-square. The chairman of the board of the housing association points out that, in fact, someone may have built partitions in the larger studios as well. According to the Articles of Association, it is still a house consisting only of studios.

Together smaller apartments are inhabited Veeti Jaakkola with his girlfriend. The couple moved to Mäntytorni because of its location.

Jaakkola’s place of study, Aalto University, is visible to the house. The campus is a jerk.

Executive Director of the Finnish Student Housing SOA Association Lauri Lehtoruusu in his blog at the end of August, commented on the studio discussion. According to him, there is a taste for patronage in the public debate, the residents of the studios are being sacrificed as “forced victims of the investor-driven construction booth”.

In Veeti Jaakkola’s apartment, the bed is well suited for alcoves, the rest of the space is furnished as a living room. Jaakkola clearly does not feel that he is a victim.

“One of the most amazing things about the apartment is when the evening sun shines in through the windows on the sixth floor.”

It is also fun about Jaakkola that there are a few more signs of the old one in the renovated apartment, such as cabinets and door handles.

“And there are hardly any right angles,” he laughs.

He also keeps the house quiet.

“The biggest sounds are heard in the morning at nine o’clock when [lähellä oleva] the kindergarten lets the children into the yard. ”

Pine tower there have been many of the studios throughout history. One story is told by a board member of a housing association who has already rented out his apartment Juha Koponen. He lived in one of the 34-square-foot studios in the house for ten years from 2004 to 2014.

Koponen first moved into the house as a student for rent. He later bought the apartment he rented.

Life continued in the 34-square-meter studio even after Koponen married and the couple had offspring. The family did not move into the bigger home until the child was four years old.

“When space is tight, every purchase is considered very carefully to see if it really needs it,” says Koponen.

“And a small child doesn’t stumble far from sight.”

In modern construction there is a lot of talk about the need for community. For example, although students increasingly prefer to live alone instead of roommates, experts also miss each other. Therefore, there is a desire to build common areas in new student houses.

Anu Parantainen enjoys drinking her morning and evening coffee on the roof terrace of the house.­

But knew it before!

There was once a café on the roof terrace of the pine tower. Anu Parantainen leaves as a guide.

First you go to the elevator through the old lattice door that pulls to the side. The walls of the small booth are dark patinated wood.

The café ceased operations in the late 1960s, but the views from the roof are still handsome.

The picture from the roof terrace of Pine Tower was taken around the mid-1950s.­

Here, Tapiola, which had once become a model example of garden city construction, was introduced even to state guests. In August 1956, the views were admired by the President Urho Kekkonen accompanied by the President of the Bureau of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union Kliment Voroshilov.

Sunny on leisurely mornings Parantainen usually comes to the terrace to drink coffee, and the pot is still there. He likes to watch birds from here and watch the sea across the Western Passage even in the evening sun.

“I like this house so much that I have tried to buy an apartment renter”, Parantainen says.