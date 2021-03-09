Housing “There is a terrible number of empty rental apartments” – Two rapid changes took place in the Helsinki rental market, now good tenants are competing

There has long been fierce competition for rental apartments in Helsinki. Now it is even more difficult for many to rent an apartment.

Pandemian During this time, the rental housing market in the Helsinki metropolitan area has found itself in a situation that has not been in place for a long time. You may have to look for a good, reliable tenant for a surprisingly long time, and the landlord may have to calculate the rent request more often.

This is confirmed to HS by a number of housing rental professionals.