Housing | There is a baroque castle in Finland where an extraordinary life has been lived – the residents present their home, which is as if straight from the movies

Oliver and Kristina Michelsson and Bruno the dog behind their home, Suur-Sarvilahti mansion. The host himself makes visible lines on the sand, which belong to the garden.

Oliver Michelsson’s family was chosen to live in a unique manor among several applicants. The baroque castle in Loviisa has belonged to several great men over the centuries. The new residents present their extraordinary home to HS.

Jit lasted almost a year.

Then the Michelsson family found out that they had been chosen to live in Suur-Sarvilahti’s baroque mansion.

To the manor castle, which was completed in the 17th century, where festive dinners are still eaten from 18th-century dishes, and whose yard storage is Angel’s designed by