Housing | “There are people loitering there even now” – there is a residential block in Helsinki that suffers from constant disturbances and vandalism

Hoas says that he has improved the control of the property due to the unrest.

Helsinki Meri-Rastila is the destination of the Helsinki student housing foundation Hoas, where broken doors and sneaks in the stairwell are commonplace according to the residents. The residents say that vandalism has continued for years, but during the corona pandemic the situation became worrying.

“Last fall, the area felt like a war zone. I think the police were in the yard in bulletproof vests several times,” describes the former resident.

The site includes six apartment buildings and a total of 101 residential apartments. According to HS information, the disturbances concern several houses, but not all of the apartments. Based on social media, some residents find the place peaceful.

HS interviewed two current and one former residents of the site for the story. Another of the current residents is involved in the building’s residents’ committee and has handled communication between the residents and Hoas. The interviewees appear anonymous in the story for their own safety.

Residents say that there are strangers in the common areas of the house almost every day. Cage warehouses are often broken into, doors are broken and bikes are stolen, for example. Used drug syringes have been found in the yard and storage areas.

Drug syringes have been found in the yard of houses located in Meri-Rastila, Hoas.

Outsiders often try to enter with the same door opening as the residents. Sometimes stones have been pushed into the locks of the front doors. Then anyone can get on the stairs.

“As a petite woman, it’s not nice to enter the house when the hall is full of unknown men. There are people lounging there even now,” says the current resident of the house.

Residents suspect that drugs are being sold in one of the apartments. They have concluded that bystanders were trying to enter the house to buy cannabis. According to the residents, there is a smell of cannabis in the stairwell, and strangers walk down the hall with bills in their hands.

The current resident has noticed that boys who look like middle school age are also trying to get into the house. The young people hang out in a group in front of the door and wait to slip in. Some have said that they hang out in the premises of the house at the urging of a friend. They say the doors are always open.

Outsiders often try to enter through the doors of student houses.

In houses we also suffer from noise. One of the residents says that the door banging can be heard from the stairwell regardless of the time of day. Once there was a policeman behind the door, but most of the time the commotion is from outsiders trying to get into a nearby apartment.

A former resident, on the other hand, tells about a neighbor who played music so loud that the furniture shook even behind the wall. This went on for days, until one day furniture from the computer to the refrigerator flew through the window.

The same interviewee says that the glass front door of his staircase was repeatedly broken.

“Every day it was a surprise whether the door was still standing. Once I came home with my roommate, and the front door was in pieces on the ground. We just bounced over the shards and went to our rooms.”

It is telling that the broken door was not even discussed.

The interviewees find the area to be peaceful anyway. For example, there have been two shooting incidents nearby in the past year.

Target is also known to the police. Chief Commissioner Jere Roimu The Helsinki Police Department says that almost 40 police assignments have been registered at the address during the current year. There have been 99 tasks along the entire street.

The tasks have been, for example, related to vandalism, noise and disruptive behavior. The group also includes self-initiated surveillance by the police and search tasks for wanted persons.

“This is a brisk amount of tasks for one street, but by no means impossible,” says Roimu.

According to Roimu, the corresponding number of tasks is not exceptional in Eastern Helsinki.

The police have received a total of 21 crime reports from the street in question this year. There are records of, for example, assault, breach of domestic peace, drug use crimes and theft.

Criminal inspector Jari Illukka does not say how many of the announcements made on the street have come from Hoas’s houses, but states that “there is indeed a gig”.

of HS the interviewed residents feel that unrest is not dealt with decisively enough. Responsibility is transferred from one party to another.

“If there are outsiders in the corridor, Hoas instructs them to call the police. The police, on the other hand, say that it belongs to Hoas. No one seems to take responsibility for the matter,” says the current resident.

The police confirm that if the outsiders in the crab do not break the law, they are the property owner’s responsibility.

A member of the residents’ committee says that he has reported vandalism and outside disturbances several times to both the police and Hoas. He feels that Hoas is unwilling to clarify the situation properly.

“At one point I called Hoas every Monday. It already became a joke.”

Even if the broken doors and locks are repaired, the same problems recur. Notifying the police has not stopped the vandalism either, as the miscreants often manage to escape before the police arrive.

“We can see everything from the window. When the police drive into the yard, the crowd runs out,” says a resident committee member.

Residents are advised to ensure that the front door remains locked.

Hoas managing director Matti Tarhio says that the subject’s restlessness has been noticed, and that’s why the security was improved at the beginning of the year.

According to him, security and lighting have been increased, among other things. In addition, he says that the maintenance company checks the doors in an enhanced manner.

Tarhio does not answer questions regarding the number or content of notifications received from Hoas over a longer period of time. Tarhio considers the experiences told by residents to HS to be regrettable. He says that Hoas is trying to find solutions to calm the situation.

“It is very unfortunate if there are such cases. They want to be taken seriously. Reaction has been made and there is probably a need to do more. I’m not going to dispute that,” says Tarhio.