Housing | There are four residential areas in Helsinki, where apartments are still sold like hot stones

The sales times of apartments slowed down by weeks in Helsinki. However, there are four exceptions in the residential areas where the housing trade is still active.

Helsinki’s Veräjämäki is one of the areas where the average marketing time for apartments has shortened. In Veräjämki, the marketing period was shortened by 47 days in January–October.

Sami Takala HS, Päivi Ala-Risku HS

16:59 | Updated 18:30

Apartments will be sold in the Helsinki region for longer than before. The information can be found in the data that HS obtained from Oikotie, which publishes apartment sales announcements.

According to HS’s analysis, the average marketing time for apartments increased by 23 days, or more than three weeks, in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa from January to October 2022.