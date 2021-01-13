Objective: to encourage owners to renovate their homes. Homes whose energy consumption exceeds 450 kWh per square meter per year, i.e. those classified G, the worst category, can no longer be offered for rent from 2023, according to a decree published on Wednesday January 13 in the Official Journal.

This text introduces the criterion of “energy performance in the definition of decent housing”, and stipulates that in order to be rented, all accommodation must have “energy consumption of less than 450 kilowatt-hours of final energy per square meter of living space and per year”.

“We assume to start slowly with a fairly low threshold to tackle the worst thermal strainers as a priority and leave a little visibility to other owners. The goal is to gain momentum later on”, explains the Minister for Housing, Emmanuelle Wargon, in an interview with Figaro. It indicates that checks will be carried out concerning “announcements from real estate agencies, which will not be able to offer the rental of such thermal strainers.”

Only 90,000 housing units, or 4% of “thermal strainers”, including 70,000 private homes, are affected by this deadline, while the bill resulting from the Citizen’s Climate Convention provides for the end of the rental of 4.8 million energy-intensive homes by 2028.

With 18% of emissions in 2017 (28% by adding the production of heat and electricity) in France, the building is one of the four major sectors emitting greenhouse gases, along with transport, agriculture and industry.