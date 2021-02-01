“J started working when I was 18. I have always made a living without asking anyone for anything. I thought I was going to a well-deserved retirement and there, I will find myself homeless. “ Maitre d ‘in events, Marc Crespo earned an average of 2,500 to 3,000 euros per month, between his periods of activity and unemployment. Today, the health crisis threatens to throw him on the streets. At 59, after having blocked his unemployment rights in June, he was unable, for the first time in his life, to pay his rent. Two weeks ago, the bailiff came to tell him. In July, his lease will not be renewed. “It’s a complete social downgrading”, he sums up. Around him, more and more colleagues are experiencing similar situations. “In eight years, this is the first time that I have not been able to pay my 230 euros in rent”, explains one of them.

“They deprive themselves of everything else”

“We can clearly see that there is a wave of unpaid rents. It is not yet spectacular, but it is taking shape ”, warns Manuel Domergue, director of studies of the Abbé-Pierre Foundation (FAP), which is releasing its 26th report this Tuesday, against the backdrop of a pandemic. The association has calculated that the 16,000 evictions with the assistance of the public force, carried out every year, should be added this year about 12,000 other procedures, for vulnerable households, but who were able to stay in their homes thanks to the extension, in 2020, of the winter break until July 10. Added to this is the probable increase in the number of delinquencies due to the loss of income linked to the crisis. “In total, there will be tens of thousands of households threatened with eviction from the 1er April 2021 “, considers Manuel Domergue.

The signs of longer term degradation are there. In December 2020, the number of preventive calls from private tenants to SOS Unpaid Rents, the structure managed by the National Agency for Housing Information, was up 47% compared to 2019. A basic trend since similar figures were noted in November: + 48% for the tenants of the private park and + 53% for those of the public. In the HLM sector, donors quickly stepped up individual follow-ups and put in place clearance plans, which made it possible to limit damage. “There were 200 million euros more unpaid compared to 2019 in May-June, but it has fallen, and we now find a more traditional rate”, indicates Marianne Louis, director of the Social Union for Housing, which represents all social landlords. The crisis has not spared first-time buyers, some of whom are no longer able to pay their bills.

The situation in the private park, which is more expensive and where the most precarious are housed, causes the most concern. But it is also more opaque. In June, Fnaim and Unis, which manage among the largest networks of agencies and property administrators, evoked 10% of unpaid bills. They have not communicated since. “In June, we did a relaunch on 5e day of the month for 12% of tenants. In December, for 22%. The reminder by mail after the 25e day concerned 0.6% of our tenants in June and 1.8% in December. In normal times, the default rate does not exceed 0.7% ”, explains Arnaud Hacquart, director of Imodirect, an online agency that manages 2,000 homes. In reality, a majority of situations go under the radar, because rentals are made directly with small private owners. “With my status, I was never able to rent through an agency”, confirms, for example, Marc Crespo.

The explosion of unpaid bills is, for the moment, not very visible. “Those who have difficulty do not shout it from the rooftops. There is a kind of shame. Above all, before stopping paying their rents, they deprive themselves of everything else: food, health… Not to mention those who call on revolving credits ”, underlines Eddie Jacquemart, president of the National Housing Confederation. Many are weakened, but still pay. Nina is one of them. Graphic designer, she earns 1,000 euros per month with a part-time CDI. She also works as a freelance for a publishing house, which has just lost a contract which brought her 3,000 euros per year, and can no longer count on more than 750 euros more. His companion lost his meager income as a self-employed person. The couple are struggling to pay their Parisian rent of 1,500 euros. “I had 3,000 euros on my A booklet, I had to use them”, she recounts. The holidays, she gave up. And sometimes admits stealing in stores. His fear is that his landlord increases the rent of his renewable furnished apartment every year. ” It’s stressful. When you don’t have a permanent contract, you are hyperfragile. And the Covid has accentuated our precariousness ”, she explains. The poll carried out by the FAP indicates that 32% of French people have seen their financial situation deteriorate. And that more than 20% have difficulty paying their rent.

“The social crisis will worsen”

Worried, donors and associations have their eyes riveted on the end of the measures taken to limit the impact of the crisis, in particular partial unemployment. “Our concern is what will happen when the aid stops”, summarizes Arnaud Hacquart. With 11% unemployment expected for 2021 and a reform restricting the right to benefit, the explosion of unpaid bills in the years to come seems inexorable. “What concerns us is that the social crisis will get worse and that the tools to deal with it will be weakened”, Marianne Louis analysis. Apart from a little publicity in the spring for the SOS unpaid rent number (1) and the establishment by Action Logement (ex-1% employer) of assistance to tenant employees of 300 euros for two to six months , nothing was done. “We have the impression that the government is waiting for there to be an explosion of unpaid bills before taking action”, annoys Christophe Robert, delegate general of the FAP. To show its sensitivity to the subject, the government set up an Observatory of unpaid debts in November. He also entrusted the deputy LaREM Nicolas Démoulin with writing a report. Handed over to the Minister of Housing on Sunday, he advocates simplifying the procedures to obtain help. But not a penny has been put on the table in the stimulus package or anywhere else.

“Already limited in normal times, the housing solidarity funds, which are used to temporarily pay the rents of households in difficulty, are even more insufficient today”, emphasizes Manuel Domergue. Some communities have put their hand in their pockets to increase the budget, but the state has not matched them. Managed locally, they remain very unequal, with different access rules depending on the territory. In the Alpes-Maritimes, for example, you must have paid your last two months’ rent to benefit from it. When Marc Crespo discovered its existence, it was no longer entitled to it. The FAP calls for the standardization of their rules and their upgrading. Since March, she has also pleaded unsuccessfully for the establishment of an emergency fund of at least 200 million euros for the payment of rents and charges.

The government has not reversed the successive cuts to housing assistance (APL), adopted since the start of the five-year term (see our infographic). He even maintained, in January, the reform planned before the crisis and the switch to a method of calculation ” in real time “. Under the guise of making them better match the income of applicants, it saves the state budget hundreds of millions of euros. The FAP calls for reconsidering these savings, as well as those imposed on the HLM sector. Beyond that, it is housing as a whole that we must stop considering it as a vulgar product of speculation, and finally treat it for what it is: an essential good.