Housing | The suburbs are now buzzing with a housing sales surprise: Sales are going on, but in unexpected places

The sales times for apartments have increased rapidly over the past few years. In some areas, however, trade is faster than average.

Upstairs, Oak tree, Nähkinarinne. These areas far from the center of Helsinki now come to the fore when looking at where apartments sell the fastest.

Apartments in these areas of Vantaa are now being marketed for about two months, while on average, apartments were sold for about three months in the capital region in July-September.

Ylästö has also been successful in Hypo-bank’s residential area-specific credit rating.

That’s why Hypo’s economist Juho Keskinen not really surprised by Ylästö’s ranking.

“Ylästö is a good example of an area where the risks for a home buyer are slightly lower. There are many owner-occupiers and new, energy-efficient housing stock in the area.”

In other words, according to Keskinen, the risk that the investment apartments in a large apartment building would remain empty and an increasingly large part of the costs would fall on the remaining residents is smaller.

“Now that, for example, corporate loans have been talked about a lot, people are more aware of the various risks,” explains Keskinen.

They don’t home buyers only think of corporate loans, believes Keskinen.

According to Keskinen, for example, the previous place of residence has a lot of influence on where one looks for a new home: People often put down roots in areas and look for a new home within the same zip code.

According to Keskinen, transport connections have a lot of weight when changing the municipality.

It might explain, for example, the popularity of Roihuvuori in East Helsinki in the marketing time statistics.

“For example, if you compare the rise in prices, square meter prices in the Roihuvuori area have risen faster than in the neighboring area in Herttoniemenranta,” says Keskinen.

According to Keskinen, Helsinki’s growth now radiates to Roihuvuori as well. Square prices in Herttoniemi, which is located next to Roihuvuori, have already skyrocketed to quite high levels – in the same way as in Kulosaari and Kalasatama before, Keskinen explains.

from Helsinki there are other areas where trade is faster than average.

Pohjois-Meilahti and Kaartinkaupunki are at the pace of two months, Munkkiniemi, Gunillanmäki-Hevossalmi and Kalasataman-Kyläsaari areas are less than 70 days.

From Espoo, North Tapiola is the only area where the 70-day marketing period is exceeded. However, Tapiola is a long-term favorite.

The data comes from the Oikotie Asunnot online service, whose data HS received to analyze.

Marketing time means the time the apartment has been displayed in the online service. Sometimes apartments are also removed from the service for reasons other than because the apartment has been sold.

Although trade is more intense in some areas than in others, even in the top areas of the moment we are far behind the sales pace of the corona years.

For example, two years ago in autumn, the average marketing time in the capital region was about 40 days. Marketing times have thus more than doubled from two years ago.

Hypon Keskinen believes that the new sales statistics of Statistics Finland, which will be published at the end of October, already show a change for the better.

“A slight pick-up in the housing market can be seen. For example, the tax reform for first-time home buyers will certainly appear in the sales statistics at the end of the year as a factor that will boost sales,” Keskinen predicts.

Too much Keskinen would not look at the marketing times, or at least he would set the previous marketing times of the same area as a point of comparison. In some areas, apartments come up for sale so rarely that they go immediately if the asking price is right.

“In general, you can say that in areas with a high price level, the demand is also high,” Keskinen sums up.

From the search engine below, you can view the development of price requests and supply in your zip code area.