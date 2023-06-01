Housing | “The risk is that we create problems that Sweden is trying to get rid of” – The report reveals alarming information about new residential areas

Espoo In Perkka, numerous new apartment buildings with more than 10 floors are just about to be completed, but Arja Suutarinen, 63, is already leaving. The moving truck is standing in the yard.

“I’m moving to Nurmijärvi to a seniors’ house. I come from the country, and I miss green. Terribly large and massive tower blocks and parking garages are being built here,” he says.

“This building also has 16 floors. I miss a more down-to-earth atmosphere, spaciousness and community. A rather mixed congregation lives here.”

Suutarinen says that he lived in his apartment in Perkka for about 10 months. The house has a large parking garage under the patio, but Suutarinen has not been able to find a place for his car there.

“People here take their cars to the wasteland next to the Vermo racetrack. Mine is in some kind of field over there.”

Professor Mari Vaattovaara and the former system manager of the City of Helsinki, Pekka Vuori, have made a report for the City of Helsinki on the changes in housing construction in the capital region and Tampere in the years 2015–2021.

Urban Geography professor Mari Vaattovaara and the former system manager and statistics expert of the City of Helsinki, already retired Pekka Vuori listen to Suutarisen’s talk while nodding.

The report was made for the city of Helsinki at Vaattovaara’s and Vuori’s own suggestion, and they have not been paid for their work.

“We did a similar report 20 years ago, and that’s when a big housing policy debate started,” says Vaattovaara.

Perkkaa has been selected as a place to visit, because according to the interviewees, it illustrates several issues that came up in their survey. There have been significant changes in construction methods and the population structure of the areas.

According to the report, a record 110,000 apartments were built in the capital region and Tampere between 2015 and 2021, which was 43 percent of the number of apartments completed in the entire country. Annual production was almost double compared to the period 2000–2009.

According to Vaattovaara, it is precisely these production volumes that lead to the massiveness that Arja Suutarinen has talked about.

The aerial view illustrates the difference between the scale of new and old construction in Perkka.

Against will be the housing joint-stock company Sadehelmi under construction, whose customer, according to the sign on the construction site, is the IceCapital real estate capital fund.

The building will have 16 floors and 123 apartments.

From Pekka Vuori, you can find statistics on any subject. Even now. He’s fiddling with his phone.

“Even between 2005 and 2012, there were an average of 35 apartments in apartment buildings in the capital region.”

Is it automatically bad that there are now many more apartments in one apartment building than before?

“Well, at least that means that the scale of urban construction is changing significantly. In classic studies, the human scale is an important factor in creating comfort and safety in the city,” says Vaattovaara.

In Perkka, the yards of many new houses are not at ground level, but high up as covered yards built on top of large parking garages, to which no one but the residents of the houses have access.

The streets are wide, the color scheme is gray and there are lots of parking garages. Still, the streets have slightly comical names like Runoratsunkatu.

“It is said that high-rise construction leaves room for green. But that doesn’t happen when motorways and parking garages take up that space,” Vaattovaara says and looks around.

Perkka’s new apartment buildings have up to 16 floors.

An explanation according to the housing production has also changed to one-room and two-room apartments. During the study period, the combined share of studios and duplexes was approximately 57 percent in Espoo and Helsinki, almost 70 percent in Vantaa, and 76 percent in Tampere.

At the same time, the average size of apartments completed between 2019 and 2021 has collapsed. The average size of completed apartments in Vantaa was 47 m2 (86 m2 in 2000–2009), in Espoo 58 m2 (91 m2) and in Helsinki 57 m2 (76 m2). In addition, the average surface area of ​​studios and two-room apartments was reduced considerably.

New housing production has a strong emphasis on small apartments, of which most have ended up renting.

According to Vaattovaara, a significant change is that Helsinki is currently building larger apartment buildings than Espoo and Vantaa.

In Espoo and Vantaa, on the other hand, areas are now being built, which Vaattovaara already calls “segregated” from the point of view.

“In other words, plenty of small rental apartments and single residents, low income level, many immigrants, few families with children – and these families with children have a lower income than the city’s average,” he lists.

The Stålstedt family, who lived in Perkkaa for 1.5 years, says they had a good time. "It's quiet here and the services are quite close. The bad thing is that the construction is so incomplete and there aren't really any decent footpaths," says Nanna Stålstedt.

Thus is also in Perkka.

New construction in Perkka started after 2015, and by the time the survey was completed, just under 2,800 apartments had been completed. New apartments account for 60 percent of Perkka’s entire housing stock. One- and two-bedroom apartments make up almost 71 percent of the apartments completed after 2015.

Detached houses make up half of the apartment complexes, while the figure in Espoo as a whole is 40 percent. Correspondingly, there are clearly fewer families with children than average, 17 percent of the housing units.

There are more foreigners in the region than average. More than a third speak languages ​​other than the home language as their mother tongue, and half of the children. Families with children also have clearly lower incomes than other housing units in the area. On average, the income level of apartment complexes is about 12 percent lower than the Espoo average, when the size of the apartment complexes is taken into account.

“When you look at Helsinki, the new areas stand out in that they have fewer foreign speakers than in the city on average. In almost all new residential areas in Helsinki, 14–17 percent of residents speak a foreign language, and about 20 percent of children under 15 years of age, while in the whole city these numbers are 18 and 23,” says Pekka Vuori.

Rami El-Tokry, who has lived in Perkkaa since August, says that Perkkaa is a good place to live. “But it’s a bit tight when you’re building all the time.”

Important the issue, according to Vaattovaara, is that there are significantly fewer owner-occupied homes in new residential areas than before.

For example, in Espoo, the share of owner-occupied housing in apartments completed between 2015 and 2021 was 34 percent, while it was 54 percent in the stock built before 2015. In Vantaa, the share of owner-occupied apartments was 54 percent in apartments built before 2015, but only 23 percent in apartments completed between 2015 and 2021.

The decrease in owner-occupied housing is also visible in Helsinki: in Helsinki, the share of owner-occupied apartments in the apartments built between 2015 and 2021 was 33 percent, while the share in the stock completed before 2015 was 43 percent.

“When a person doesn’t own but lives, for example, in a high-priced rental apartment, he doesn’t get attached to the area in the same way. So the turnover of residents is high.”

The phenomenon is considered in statistics as migration. It describes the number of people who moved out during the year in relation to the number of residents in the area.

Pekka Vuori digs out his phone again.

“For example, in Suurpello, which is under construction in Espoo, there are only 12 percent owner-occupied apartments and the rate of moving is 35 percent. It is more than in Kallio, Helsinki. By calculation, such a figure means that every three years the people of Suurpello change.”

In Helsinki’s new Kruunuvuorenranta residential area, the migration rate is 12 percent. According to Vaattovaara, such a reading describes a “stable” residential area.

Mari Vaattovaara looks thoughtful.

“Yes, I think the risk is that we are now building the problems that Sweden is trying to get rid of.”

Mari Vaattovaara, professor of urban geography at the University of Helsinki, fears that certain areas of the capital region will create the same problems as in Sweden.

of HS in an interview at the beginning of May Vaattovaara comment on that toothat in the light of the statistics, the absolute majority of small apartments have gone into the pockets of investors in recent years.

“The arrival of investors on the market has certainly not increased the long-term stability of the housing market, but weakened it,” says Vaattovaara.

“A well-known industry influencer once told me about the current housing market situation that ‘before the bad ones were cheap, now everything is expensive.'”

Vaattovaara speaks very emphatically about the need for housing policy discussion much more than at present. In Helsinki, under the guidance of politicians and with the help of zoning, efforts have been made to create balanced residential areas, but the same cannot be said for Espoo and Vantaa.

“The needs of housing production have overtaken the needs of living. Now that the housing market has completely collapsed, it would be a good time for us to think about what we are actually doing and where we are going.”