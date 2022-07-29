Housing | The rise in the prices of old stock apartments almost stopped in big cities in June, sales of new apartments slowed down

The sales of new properties decreased by almost half of last year’s level in April-June.

The old ones share housing prices rose by only half a percent in six of Finland’s largest cities and the capital region, it appears Statistics Finland from the preliminary information announced on Friday.

In the second quarter of the year, the prices of old shared apartments rose by another 1.7 percent in the whole country compared to a year ago. According to Statistics Finland, the rise in prices has slowed down, especially in large cities.

In June, the prices of old shared apartments rose by 1.2 percent compared to the previous year. Outside the big cities, prices rose more than average, 2.7 percent.

Among the big cities, in Turku, the prices of old shared apartments fell by five percent from last summer. In Tampere, on the other hand, prices rose by 4.5 percent in June.

In large cities, the prices of apartments in apartment buildings fell by two percent in April-June from the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Elsewhere in Finland, studio apartments went up by 1.4 percent.

There were 45 percent fewer sales of new shared apartments throughout the country than a year earlier in April-June. Only in Oulu more new apartment deals were made than the previous year.

The prices of new properties continued to rise in the capital region by 3.2 percent and in the rest of Finland by 4.5 percent. Prices rose the most in Tampere and Jyväskylä.

In total, the number of housing transactions made through real estate agents decreased. In the second quarter of the year, sales of old shared apartments were 11 percent and in June nine percent less than a year earlier.